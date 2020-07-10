All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:40 AM

2062 Grasmere Avenue

2062 Grasmere Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2062 Grasmere Avenue, Columbus, OH 43211
South Linden

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
>>>> MOVE IN READY!!!! --RENT: $705 DEPOSIT: $705 - 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom Duplex

Hardwood Floors, basement, w/d hookups. Ask about our pet policy.

Kitchen appliances not supplied - Refrigerator was left by the last resident (new resident can keep it or we can have it removed)

WALKING DISTANCE to bus stops, convenience stores, schools, & parks! Columbus City Schools

REQUIREMENTS:
Must have prior rental history,
No evictions or eviction filings in the past 3 years,
No violent criminal record or felonies,
$2100 in verifiable monthly income
$30 application fee per adult

We are looking for long term residents!

For the fastest response text our property manager, Kelsey, to set up a showing and/or visit our website to fill out an application. http://andersonhomes.managebuilding.com
2-unit multi-family home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2062 Grasmere Avenue have any available units?
2062 Grasmere Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2062 Grasmere Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2062 Grasmere Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2062 Grasmere Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2062 Grasmere Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2062 Grasmere Avenue offer parking?
No, 2062 Grasmere Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2062 Grasmere Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2062 Grasmere Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2062 Grasmere Avenue have a pool?
No, 2062 Grasmere Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2062 Grasmere Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2062 Grasmere Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2062 Grasmere Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2062 Grasmere Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2062 Grasmere Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2062 Grasmere Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

