Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

206 N. Burgess Avenue

206 S Burgess Ave · No Longer Available
Location

206 S Burgess Ave, Columbus, OH 43204
Central Hilltop

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Very Attractive 3 Bedroom Rental Home in South Columbus - Great Backyard!! - A truly warm and inviting rental home, this 3 bedroom charmer with over 1,300 square feet of comfortable living space is sure to please! Bright and pleasing this home is accented by a tremendous fenced backyard with a newer deck, detached 2-car garage as well as out building for additional storage. Backyard is a true oasis and great for rest and relaxation as well as entertaining friends and family!

This home has been kept in impeccable condition. You will find flooring (carpet and tile on 1st floor, hardwood on 2nd floor), walls, counters, cabinetry, and appliances to be in superb condition.

Cozy living room has beautiful decorative hearth framed by built-in glass front storage. Huge bay of windows provides for great natural lighting. Living room comfortably opens to dining room with large sliding glass door to deck and back yard. Kitchen off of dining room with matching black Whirlpool appliances, including built-in microwave. Plenty of cabinet space in this light and bright kitchen along with ample counter space make this very chef friendly!

Second floor features updated full bath with shower tub combo with curved shower curtain rod for more comfortable use as well as updated vanity. Two large bedrooms with good closet space and large windows; all bedrooms in this home are very usable and functional to maximize the space in this home.

Full drylocked basement provides more usable space - great for storage!

Overall, a truly attractive home with pleasing updates i.e. lighting, trim, ceiling fans is a real find and sure to please every need and want in a home!

Pet restrictions: No dogs over 35 lbs., no cats on this home

(All properties are rented as-is)
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/apply-now/

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4866690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 N. Burgess Avenue have any available units?
206 N. Burgess Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 N. Burgess Avenue have?
Some of 206 N. Burgess Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 N. Burgess Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
206 N. Burgess Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 N. Burgess Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 N. Burgess Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 206 N. Burgess Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 206 N. Burgess Avenue offers parking.
Does 206 N. Burgess Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 N. Burgess Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 N. Burgess Avenue have a pool?
No, 206 N. Burgess Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 206 N. Burgess Avenue have accessible units?
No, 206 N. Burgess Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 206 N. Burgess Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 N. Burgess Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
