Amenities
1976 Jasper Ln Available 07/17/20 Beautiful spacious 2 bedroom condo with finished basement in Hilliard! - This gorgeous 3 story, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo boasts nearly 1,300 square feet of comfortable living space AS WELL AS a finished basement with more space for a comfortable life style. This home offers all modern amenities including:
- Incredible upgrades throughout the hooome such as hardwood floors, upgraded lighting packages.
- Kitchen with full suite of appliances.
- Large living room with beautiful hardwood floors and access to back patio
- Half bath on main level - great for guests!
- Large master bedroom
- Full bathroom features custom tile in the shower.
- Beautiful cabinets and fixtures through out
- Incredible, large deck with gate!
- Generous closet space and additional storage
- Fully finished basement that could easily be used as an office, or entertaining area; includes generous under the stair closet storage
- Rich woodwork throughout the home adds to luxurious appeal
- So much more!!
*Sorry no pets permitted
( all properties are lease AS-IS)
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program
Call us today to request an application
Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!
Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.
Selling or Renting your home with the ONPOINT PROPERTY TECH, INC, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.
"We get results in "this market!"
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5725512)