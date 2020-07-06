All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1976 Jasper Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1976 Jasper Ln
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

1976 Jasper Ln

1976 Jasper Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1976 Jasper Lane, Columbus, OH 43026
Sweetwater

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1976 Jasper Ln Available 07/17/20 Beautiful spacious 2 bedroom condo with finished basement in Hilliard! - This gorgeous 3 story, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo boasts nearly 1,300 square feet of comfortable living space AS WELL AS a finished basement with more space for a comfortable life style. This home offers all modern amenities including:

- Incredible upgrades throughout the hooome such as hardwood floors, upgraded lighting packages.
- Kitchen with full suite of appliances.
- Large living room with beautiful hardwood floors and access to back patio
- Half bath on main level - great for guests!
- Large master bedroom
- Full bathroom features custom tile in the shower.
- Beautiful cabinets and fixtures through out
- Incredible, large deck with gate!
- Generous closet space and additional storage
- Fully finished basement that could easily be used as an office, or entertaining area; includes generous under the stair closet storage
- Rich woodwork throughout the home adds to luxurious appeal
- So much more!!

*Sorry no pets permitted

( all properties are lease AS-IS)
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Call us today to request an application

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the ONPOINT PROPERTY TECH, INC, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5725512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1976 Jasper Ln have any available units?
1976 Jasper Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1976 Jasper Ln have?
Some of 1976 Jasper Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1976 Jasper Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1976 Jasper Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1976 Jasper Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1976 Jasper Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1976 Jasper Ln offer parking?
No, 1976 Jasper Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1976 Jasper Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1976 Jasper Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1976 Jasper Ln have a pool?
No, 1976 Jasper Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1976 Jasper Ln have accessible units?
No, 1976 Jasper Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1976 Jasper Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1976 Jasper Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Library Park
383 Oak Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Atlas
8 E Long St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228
Village West
884 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
Reserve at Parkwick
4711 Bay Run Drive
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing