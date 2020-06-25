All apartments in Columbus
1931 Queensbridge Drive
1931 Queensbridge Drive

1931 Queensbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1931 Queensbridge Drive, Columbus, OH 43235
Brookside Colony

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Well maintained 2 story home in the Worthington School District. This home is 2,000 Sq. Ft. PLUS the finished Rec Rm! Four Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, Living room, Dining room, Family room, Rec Room and an attached 2 car garage! Recently updated Kitchen features LG and Bosch appliances, pantry storage and hardwood floors spanning from the Foyer throughout the Kitchen and dining area. Formal living room and Family room with WBFP and door to the large deck. Back yard is private. A great for entertaining inside or out. 1931 Queensbridge Dr., Cols., OH 43235. Close to Schools, shopping, restaurants and freeways. Worthington Schools! All for only $1,950 per month. Deposit: $1,800 Application fee: $50 If a pet is permitted there is a $200 non-refundable pet fee plus $35 added to rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1931 Queensbridge Drive have any available units?
1931 Queensbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1931 Queensbridge Drive have?
Some of 1931 Queensbridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1931 Queensbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1931 Queensbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1931 Queensbridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1931 Queensbridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1931 Queensbridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1931 Queensbridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1931 Queensbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1931 Queensbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1931 Queensbridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1931 Queensbridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1931 Queensbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1931 Queensbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1931 Queensbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1931 Queensbridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
