1931 Queensbridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Well maintained 2 story home in the Worthington School District. This home is 2,000 Sq. Ft. PLUS the finished Rec Rm! Four Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, Living room, Dining room, Family room, Rec Room and an attached 2 car garage! Recently updated Kitchen features LG and Bosch appliances, pantry storage and hardwood floors spanning from the Foyer throughout the Kitchen and dining area. Formal living room and Family room with WBFP and door to the large deck. Back yard is private. A great for entertaining inside or out. 1931 Queensbridge Dr., Cols., OH 43235. Close to Schools, shopping, restaurants and freeways. Worthington Schools! All for only $1,950 per month. Deposit: $1,800 Application fee: $50 If a pet is permitted there is a $200 non-refundable pet fee plus $35 added to rent.