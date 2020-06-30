All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 18 2020 at 3:45 PM

19 East Castle Road

19 Castle Road · No Longer Available
Location

19 Castle Road, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering a $180 month concession off the $1,550 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,370!

A charming 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features tons of natural light with new barnyard style luxury vinyl panel flooring. Sun-room is right off the bedroom. Brand new kitchen, and brand new deck with access from both back doors. Close to S. High Street with easy access to all your favorite restaurants and shops. Minutes from Lou Beringer Sports Park. Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 East Castle Road have any available units?
19 East Castle Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 19 East Castle Road currently offering any rent specials?
19 East Castle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 East Castle Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 East Castle Road is pet friendly.
Does 19 East Castle Road offer parking?
No, 19 East Castle Road does not offer parking.
Does 19 East Castle Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 East Castle Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 East Castle Road have a pool?
No, 19 East Castle Road does not have a pool.
Does 19 East Castle Road have accessible units?
No, 19 East Castle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 19 East Castle Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 East Castle Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 East Castle Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 East Castle Road does not have units with air conditioning.

