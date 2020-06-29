All apartments in Columbus
Last updated November 6 2019

1812 Canvasback Ln

1812 Canvasback Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1812 Canvasback Lane, Columbus, OH 43215
Grandview South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
yoga
FIRST MONTH FREE IF LEASE AGREEMENT SIGNED BY OCTOBER 15, 2019!!!

2 Beds 2 Baths - Apartment - $1,615
Lake view, second floor, detached garage, highly desirable neighborhood and location in proximity to Downtown Grandview, Downtown Columbus, and Major Highways.

Beautiful natural light, facing north, with double wide patio facing lakeside.

Community Amenities
24/7 Fitness Center with Yoga Studio
24-Hour Luxer Package Room
Basketball Court
Complimentary Car Wash & Vacuum
Dog Park
Lawn Games including Bocce Ball and Bean-Bag Toss
Lighted Tennis Court
Outdoor Grilling Stations
Outdoor Resident Lounges with Fire-Pits
Resident Clubhouse with Gaming Lounge
Sand Volleyball Court
Two Resort-style Swimming Pools
Across the street from Olentangy River Bike Trail

Apartment Amenities
Certain floor plans may have different amenities depending on when they were updated, what building theyre in, etc. To tour our apartment and see what amenities may be available, please call us

Contemporary Gourmet Kitchens
Energy Efficient Appliances
Full Size Washer/Dryer
Granite Countertops
High Speed Internet Access
Linen Closets, Walk-In Bedroom Closets, and Pantry
Private entries
Private Double Wide Balcony
Under-Mount Kitchen Sink
Water Views
Wood Burning Fireplace
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

