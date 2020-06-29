1812 Canvasback Ln

Amenities

FIRST MONTH FREE IF LEASE AGREEMENT SIGNED BY OCTOBER 15, 2019!!!



2 Beds 2 Baths - Apartment - $1,615

Lake view, second floor, detached garage, highly desirable neighborhood and location in proximity to Downtown Grandview, Downtown Columbus, and Major Highways.



Beautiful natural light, facing north, with double wide patio facing lakeside.



Community Amenities

24/7 Fitness Center with Yoga Studio

24-Hour Luxer Package Room

Basketball Court

Complimentary Car Wash & Vacuum

Dog Park

Lawn Games including Bocce Ball and Bean-Bag Toss

Lighted Tennis Court

Outdoor Grilling Stations

Outdoor Resident Lounges with Fire-Pits

Resident Clubhouse with Gaming Lounge

Sand Volleyball Court

Two Resort-style Swimming Pools

Across the street from Olentangy River Bike Trail



Apartment Amenities

Certain floor plans may have different amenities depending on when they were updated, what building theyre in, etc. To tour our apartment and see what amenities may be available, please call us



Contemporary Gourmet Kitchens

Energy Efficient Appliances

Full Size Washer/Dryer

Granite Countertops

High Speed Internet Access

Linen Closets, Walk-In Bedroom Closets, and Pantry

Private entries

Private Double Wide Balcony

Under-Mount Kitchen Sink

Water Views

Wood Burning Fireplace

