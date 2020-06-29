1812 Canvasback Ln

Amenities
FIRST MONTH FREE IF LEASE AGREEMENT SIGNED BY OCTOBER 15, 2019!!!
2 Beds 2 Baths - Apartment - $1,615
Lake view, second floor, detached garage, highly desirable neighborhood and location in proximity to Downtown Grandview, Downtown Columbus, and Major Highways.
Beautiful natural light, facing north, with double wide patio facing lakeside.
Community Amenities
24/7 Fitness Center with Yoga Studio
24-Hour Luxer Package Room
Basketball Court
Complimentary Car Wash & Vacuum
Dog Park
Lawn Games including Bocce Ball and Bean-Bag Toss
Lighted Tennis Court
Outdoor Grilling Stations
Outdoor Resident Lounges with Fire-Pits
Resident Clubhouse with Gaming Lounge
Sand Volleyball Court
Two Resort-style Swimming Pools
Across the street from Olentangy River Bike Trail
Apartment Amenities
Certain floor plans may have different amenities depending on when they were updated, what building theyre in, etc. To tour our apartment and see what amenities may be available, please call us
Contemporary Gourmet Kitchens
Energy Efficient Appliances
Full Size Washer/Dryer
Granite Countertops
High Speed Internet Access
Linen Closets, Walk-In Bedroom Closets, and Pantry
Private entries
Private Double Wide Balcony
Under-Mount Kitchen Sink
Water Views
Wood Burning Fireplace
