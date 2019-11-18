All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 174 E Maynard Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
174 E Maynard Avenue
Last updated October 11 2019 at 12:26 AM

174 E Maynard Avenue

174 East Maynard Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

174 East Maynard Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
North Campus Location! Perfect location in North Campus! Great neighborhood with friendly neighbors. Spacious backyard with room for a garden. Enjoy summer evenings on the covered front porch. The large attic is an ideal space for storage. Minutes to all the High St fun and activities. Rent includes regular mowing, trimming and landscaping so you don't have to worry about it! One year lease minimum. $1,200/month, $1,200 deposit. $40 application fee per adult. $100 holding fee due at application. Pet Policy: $250 nonrefundable pet fee. $25/month per pet. 2 pets max.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 174 E Maynard Avenue have any available units?
174 E Maynard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 174 E Maynard Avenue have?
Some of 174 E Maynard Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 174 E Maynard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
174 E Maynard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 E Maynard Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 174 E Maynard Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 174 E Maynard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 174 E Maynard Avenue offers parking.
Does 174 E Maynard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 174 E Maynard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 E Maynard Avenue have a pool?
No, 174 E Maynard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 174 E Maynard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 174 E Maynard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 174 E Maynard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 174 E Maynard Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Atlas
8 E Long St
Columbus, OH 43215
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East
Columbus, OH 43235
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43213
Station 324
324 East Second Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing