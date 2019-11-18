174 E Maynard Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

North Campus Location! Perfect location in North Campus! Great neighborhood with friendly neighbors. Spacious backyard with room for a garden. Enjoy summer evenings on the covered front porch. The large attic is an ideal space for storage. Minutes to all the High St fun and activities. Rent includes regular mowing, trimming and landscaping so you don't have to worry about it! One year lease minimum. $1,200/month, $1,200 deposit. $40 application fee per adult. $100 holding fee due at application. Pet Policy: $250 nonrefundable pet fee. $25/month per pet. 2 pets max.