Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

1731 N 4th

1731 North Fourth Street · No Longer Available
Location

1731 North Fourth Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Indianola Terrace

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1731 N 4th Available 08/01/20 Huge House w/ Large Bar, Just East of OSU Campus - Unbelievable! This is THE place to be. How would you like to have a full bar set up in your first floor kitchen? Perhaps a dance-floor in your living room? WELL THIS IS IT! Beautiful hardwood floors, mini-blinds, ceramic tile in updated bathrooms and newer carpet or hardwood floors throughout. 2nd floor central air conditioning. With 9 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and two kitchens, this 2 level unique loft building has it all. Experience the high, open ceilings with art-deco lighting, as well as exposed brick to bring out a real urban feel.
.

(RLNE5147609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1731 N 4th have any available units?
1731 N 4th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1731 N 4th have?
Some of 1731 N 4th's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 N 4th currently offering any rent specials?
1731 N 4th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 N 4th pet-friendly?
Yes, 1731 N 4th is pet friendly.
Does 1731 N 4th offer parking?
No, 1731 N 4th does not offer parking.
Does 1731 N 4th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1731 N 4th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 N 4th have a pool?
No, 1731 N 4th does not have a pool.
Does 1731 N 4th have accessible units?
No, 1731 N 4th does not have accessible units.
Does 1731 N 4th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1731 N 4th has units with dishwashers.

