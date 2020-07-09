Amenities

1731 N 4th Available 08/01/20 Huge House w/ Large Bar, Just East of OSU Campus - Unbelievable! This is THE place to be. How would you like to have a full bar set up in your first floor kitchen? Perhaps a dance-floor in your living room? WELL THIS IS IT! Beautiful hardwood floors, mini-blinds, ceramic tile in updated bathrooms and newer carpet or hardwood floors throughout. 2nd floor central air conditioning. With 9 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and two kitchens, this 2 level unique loft building has it all. Experience the high, open ceilings with art-deco lighting, as well as exposed brick to bring out a real urban feel.

