1719 E Kossuth St
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

1719 E Kossuth St

1719 Kossuth Street · No Longer Available
Location

1719 Kossuth Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Driving Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two bedroom, one bathroom single family home in Columbus. - Two bedroom, one bathroom single family home in Columbus.

Resident is responsible for all utilities.

This is a nonsmoking unit.

Section 8 is not accepted at this property.

Renters insurance is required. Options are available with our office.

Pets are permitted at this property with a non-refundable pet deposit and monthly fee.

The deposit and monthly fees are determined by management after the application has been approved.

Applicants must provide a completed application for it to be processed by management. This includes all questions on the application answered, the most recent 3 full months of pay stubs and a money order for the application fee.

The application fee is $40 per person if paid in the office and $45 per person if paid online. However, we do offer a discount if more than one person applies together in the office! ($60 for 2 people and $100 for 3 people.) One application and one application fee may be used for several properties- you do not need to resubmit for every house you have interest in! Applications stay on file with us for 90 days.

In order to be approved, potential residents must have a monthly income three times larger than the rent amount, be eviction free, and pass our background check.

Please contact or visit the office today- no appointments needed at 1636 North Yellow Springs Street Springfield Ohio, 45504.

(RLNE5394940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 E Kossuth St have any available units?
1719 E Kossuth St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1719 E Kossuth St currently offering any rent specials?
1719 E Kossuth St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 E Kossuth St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1719 E Kossuth St is pet friendly.
Does 1719 E Kossuth St offer parking?
No, 1719 E Kossuth St does not offer parking.
Does 1719 E Kossuth St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 E Kossuth St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 E Kossuth St have a pool?
No, 1719 E Kossuth St does not have a pool.
Does 1719 E Kossuth St have accessible units?
No, 1719 E Kossuth St does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 E Kossuth St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1719 E Kossuth St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1719 E Kossuth St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1719 E Kossuth St does not have units with air conditioning.

