1719 E Kossuth St

Two bedroom, one bathroom single family home in Columbus.



Resident is responsible for all utilities.



This is a nonsmoking unit.



Section 8 is not accepted at this property.



Renters insurance is required. Options are available with our office.



Pets are permitted at this property with a non-refundable pet deposit and monthly fee.



The deposit and monthly fees are determined by management after the application has been approved.



Applicants must provide a completed application for it to be processed by management. This includes all questions on the application answered, the most recent 3 full months of pay stubs and a money order for the application fee.



The application fee is $40 per person if paid in the office and $45 per person if paid online. However, we do offer a discount if more than one person applies together in the office! ($60 for 2 people and $100 for 3 people.) One application and one application fee may be used for several properties- you do not need to resubmit for every house you have interest in! Applications stay on file with us for 90 days.



In order to be approved, potential residents must have a monthly income three times larger than the rent amount, be eviction free, and pass our background check.



Please contact or visit the office today- no appointments needed at 1636 North Yellow Springs Street Springfield Ohio, 45504.



