Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Available Soon. Beautiful end unit condo with 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, attached one car garage, and a rare fenced patio/grass area. The living room features a fireplace and the kitchen features stainless steel appliances. The upper level features 2 bedrooms each with a private bathroom and 2nd-floor laundry space. Located within the Worthington School District. Convenient location close to parks, schools, and highways. Tenant pays only electricity and gas.