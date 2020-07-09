All apartments in Columbus
1637 North 4th Street
1637 North 4th Street

1637 North Fourth Street · No Longer Available
Location

1637 North Fourth Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Indianola Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1637 North 4th Street Available 08/15/21 6 Bedroom on OSU Campus - 1637 North 4th Street is a beautiful home centrally located on the corner of 12th Avenue. This 6 bedroom 2.5 bathroom has been renovated inside and out. Not only does the home have custom exterior landscaping, but you will also find a new kitchen with maple cabinets, granite sink, marble counter tops, tile floor, and all new appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal). Both bathrooms have been updated with many improvements, and the 3rd floor opens up into a HUGE loft style bedroom with its own half bathroom. The home is only one block away from the Columbus Police Campus Substation and a CABS/COTA bus stop.1637 North 4th Street also features central air, new windows, HUGE bedrooms, washer and dryer hookups, and an off street parking lot with enough room for six cars.

All of our homes are enrolled in the OSU Off Campus Housing Excellence Program. This means that we allow Ohio State and the Columbus Fire Department to thoroughly inspect all of our homes annually. The program is intended to increase safety, security, and sustainability for students who live in the University Area. We received a perfect score for this home! (6 Buckeyes) To view the results click here: https://offcampus.osu.edu/assessment-report.aspx?id=4321

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5132940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1637 North 4th Street have any available units?
1637 North 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1637 North 4th Street have?
Some of 1637 North 4th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1637 North 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1637 North 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1637 North 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1637 North 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1637 North 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1637 North 4th Street offers parking.
Does 1637 North 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1637 North 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1637 North 4th Street have a pool?
No, 1637 North 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1637 North 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 1637 North 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1637 North 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1637 North 4th Street has units with dishwashers.

