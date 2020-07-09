Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

1637 North 4th Street Available 08/15/21 6 Bedroom on OSU Campus - 1637 North 4th Street is a beautiful home centrally located on the corner of 12th Avenue. This 6 bedroom 2.5 bathroom has been renovated inside and out. Not only does the home have custom exterior landscaping, but you will also find a new kitchen with maple cabinets, granite sink, marble counter tops, tile floor, and all new appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal). Both bathrooms have been updated with many improvements, and the 3rd floor opens up into a HUGE loft style bedroom with its own half bathroom. The home is only one block away from the Columbus Police Campus Substation and a CABS/COTA bus stop.1637 North 4th Street also features central air, new windows, HUGE bedrooms, washer and dryer hookups, and an off street parking lot with enough room for six cars.



All of our homes are enrolled in the OSU Off Campus Housing Excellence Program. This means that we allow Ohio State and the Columbus Fire Department to thoroughly inspect all of our homes annually. The program is intended to increase safety, security, and sustainability for students who live in the University Area. We received a perfect score for this home! (6 Buckeyes) To view the results click here: https://offcampus.osu.edu/assessment-report.aspx?id=4321



No Pets Allowed



