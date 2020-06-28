1585 South Roosevelt Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Home for rent in the popular Berwick Community! Lease to start in August 2019! Three bedroom with full finished basement that feels like a four bedroom! Extra Refrigerator in garage! Exquisite landscaping! Huge front and back yard with a shed! Huge lot! Double sink with additional separate bar sink. Cherry cabinets! Hardwood floors throughout! This is definitely one of Berwick's gems. Sunken living room. Custom designed vaulted ceilings in family room. Professionally finished basement. 1st floor laundry room. This home is in immaculate condition. Please do not disturb tenant. Lawncare provided at additional costs. *Photos are stock/exterior has since been painted grey and white.