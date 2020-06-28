Beautiful Home for rent in the popular Berwick Community! Lease to start in August 2019! Three bedroom with full finished basement that feels like a four bedroom! Extra Refrigerator in garage! Exquisite landscaping! Huge front and back yard with a shed! Huge lot! Double sink with additional separate bar sink. Cherry cabinets! Hardwood floors throughout! This is definitely one of Berwick's gems. Sunken living room. Custom designed vaulted ceilings in family room. Professionally finished basement. 1st floor laundry room. This home is in immaculate condition. Please do not disturb tenant. Lawncare provided at additional costs. *Photos are stock/exterior has since been painted grey and white.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1585 South Roosevelt Avenue have any available units?
1585 South Roosevelt Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1585 South Roosevelt Avenue have?
Some of 1585 South Roosevelt Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1585 South Roosevelt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1585 South Roosevelt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.