Last updated August 14 2019 at 11:33 PM

1585 South Roosevelt Avenue

1585 S Roosevelt Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1585 S Roosevelt Ave, Columbus, OH 43209
Berwick

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Home for rent in the popular Berwick Community! Lease to start in August 2019! Three bedroom with full finished basement that feels like a four bedroom! Extra Refrigerator in garage! Exquisite landscaping! Huge front and back yard with a shed! Huge lot! Double sink with additional separate bar sink. Cherry cabinets! Hardwood floors throughout! This is definitely one of Berwick's gems. Sunken living room. Custom designed vaulted ceilings in family room. Professionally finished basement. 1st floor laundry room. This home is in immaculate condition. Please do not disturb tenant. Lawncare provided at additional costs. *Photos are stock/exterior has since been painted grey and white.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1585 South Roosevelt Avenue have any available units?
1585 South Roosevelt Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1585 South Roosevelt Avenue have?
Some of 1585 South Roosevelt Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1585 South Roosevelt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1585 South Roosevelt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1585 South Roosevelt Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1585 South Roosevelt Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1585 South Roosevelt Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1585 South Roosevelt Avenue offers parking.
Does 1585 South Roosevelt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1585 South Roosevelt Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1585 South Roosevelt Avenue have a pool?
No, 1585 South Roosevelt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1585 South Roosevelt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1585 South Roosevelt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1585 South Roosevelt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1585 South Roosevelt Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
