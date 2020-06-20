All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 158 North Ogden Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
158 North Ogden Avenue
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:27 AM

158 North Ogden Avenue

158 Ogden Avenue · (380) 207-1275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

158 Ogden Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
North Hilltop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1258 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This charming Highland West home features 3 bedrooms with 1 full bath. Lots of new updates to this home! A new roof, all new electric and all new plumbing have been done to the home. New flooring, vanity, bathtub and shower, toilet, and fresh paint. New kitchen flooring, countertops and appliances. All new flooring throughout the main floor. The house has been painted top to bottom with all new carpet upstairs. Large backyard! We are unable to take vouchers or Section 8 at this time.
This charming Highland West home features 3 bedrooms with 1 full bath. Lots of new updates to this home! A new roof, all new electric and all new plumbing have been done to the home. New flooring, vanity, bathtub and shower, toilet,
and fresh paint. New kitchen flooring, countertops and appliances. All new flooring throughout the main floor. The house has been painted top to bottom with all new carpet upstairs. Large backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 North Ogden Avenue have any available units?
158 North Ogden Avenue has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 158 North Ogden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
158 North Ogden Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 North Ogden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 158 North Ogden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 158 North Ogden Avenue offer parking?
No, 158 North Ogden Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 158 North Ogden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 158 North Ogden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 North Ogden Avenue have a pool?
No, 158 North Ogden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 158 North Ogden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 158 North Ogden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 158 North Ogden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 158 North Ogden Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 158 North Ogden Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 158 North Ogden Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 158 North Ogden Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr
Columbus, OH 43221
Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir
Columbus, OH 43017
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl
Columbus, OH 43016
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43213
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Village West
884 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity