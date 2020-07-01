All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 12 2020 at 10:51 AM

1551 King Ave Apt D

1551 King Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1551 King Avenue, Columbus, OH 43212
Grandview Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled second story 1 bedroom flat close to everything Grandview has to offer! Hardwood floors, kitchen with granite counter-tops and nicely updated bathroom.Situated between UA and Grandview, next to Gentiles Spirits and Mana Mimi's Pizza. There is off-street parking for one vehicle. Private locked storage in the shared basement, with individual washer/dryer hook up. The deposit is the same as the rent. This is a non-smoking, no pet building with no exceptions. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric and water usage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5648972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1551 King Ave Apt D have any available units?
1551 King Ave Apt D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1551 King Ave Apt D have?
Some of 1551 King Ave Apt D's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1551 King Ave Apt D currently offering any rent specials?
1551 King Ave Apt D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1551 King Ave Apt D pet-friendly?
No, 1551 King Ave Apt D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1551 King Ave Apt D offer parking?
Yes, 1551 King Ave Apt D offers parking.
Does 1551 King Ave Apt D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1551 King Ave Apt D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1551 King Ave Apt D have a pool?
No, 1551 King Ave Apt D does not have a pool.
Does 1551 King Ave Apt D have accessible units?
No, 1551 King Ave Apt D does not have accessible units.
Does 1551 King Ave Apt D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1551 King Ave Apt D has units with dishwashers.

