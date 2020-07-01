1551 King Ave Apt D

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Remodeled second story 1 bedroom flat close to everything Grandview has to offer! Hardwood floors, kitchen with granite counter-tops and nicely updated bathroom.Situated between UA and Grandview, next to Gentiles Spirits and Mana Mimi's Pizza. There is off-street parking for one vehicle. Private locked storage in the shared basement, with individual washer/dryer hook up. The deposit is the same as the rent. This is a non-smoking, no pet building with no exceptions. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric and water usage.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5648972)