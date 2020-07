Amenities

137 E Frambes Ave Available 08/01/20 Large Single-Family House Northeast of Ohio State Campus - Located in the Northeast OSU area, this massive single-family house is perfect for you and your roommates. With 2 baths, a front porch, garage & off-street parking, plenty of living space, and a yard for your tailgate parties, this property has it all! Huge bedrooms, nice kitchen with dishwasher, range and fridge. Maybe the best location off campus, this is a must see!



(RLNE2591363)