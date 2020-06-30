All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 10 2020

1303 Beechwood Road

1303 Beechwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

1303 Beechwood Road, Columbus, OH 43227
Beechwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom has just been refinished! New vinyl plank flooring, carpet, and fresh paint throughout. Modern kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Updated bathroom with modern look! Fenced in backyard and off street parking! Washer and dryer hookups.

Sorry, no section 8.

$40 application fee per adult (18+) applicant. $100 hold fee due at time of application. Full security deposit of $995 due within 48 hours of application approval.

$250 non-refundable pet deposit. $25 per month pet rent.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 Beechwood Road have any available units?
1303 Beechwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1303 Beechwood Road have?
Some of 1303 Beechwood Road's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 Beechwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
1303 Beechwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 Beechwood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1303 Beechwood Road is pet friendly.
Does 1303 Beechwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 1303 Beechwood Road offers parking.
Does 1303 Beechwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 Beechwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 Beechwood Road have a pool?
No, 1303 Beechwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 1303 Beechwood Road have accessible units?
No, 1303 Beechwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 Beechwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 Beechwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.

