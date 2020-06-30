1303 Beechwood Road

Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom has just been refinished! New vinyl plank flooring, carpet, and fresh paint throughout. Modern kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Updated bathroom with modern look! Fenced in backyard and off street parking! Washer and dryer hookups.



Sorry, no section 8.



$40 application fee per adult (18+) applicant. $100 hold fee due at time of application. Full security deposit of $995 due within 48 hours of application approval.



$250 non-refundable pet deposit. $25 per month pet rent.

