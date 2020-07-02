All apartments in Columbus
1215 Sullivant Ave
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

1215 Sullivant Ave

1215 Sullivant Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1215 Sullivant Avenue, Columbus, OH 43223

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently Updated Single-Family Home in Franklinton - Visit www.NewCityOhio.com for full details on this single-family home! NO SECTION 8. Come see this wonderful addition to the vibrant community of Franklinton! The first floor features hardwood flooring in the large living room and dining area. The kitchen features all new LVP flooring, counter tops, and cabinets. Upstairs you will find two newly carpeted bedrooms and a remodeled bathroom including a new tiled shower, toilet, and vanity. Outside features a covered front porch and off-street parking accessible from the ally. This home has plenty of storage space and laundry hookups in the unfinished basement, a brand new HVAC system, and central air-conditioning. Contact Lisa to schedule your showing by calling (614) 434-8406 today!

(RLNE5667736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Sullivant Ave have any available units?
1215 Sullivant Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 Sullivant Ave have?
Some of 1215 Sullivant Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Sullivant Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Sullivant Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Sullivant Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1215 Sullivant Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1215 Sullivant Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1215 Sullivant Ave offers parking.
Does 1215 Sullivant Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 Sullivant Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Sullivant Ave have a pool?
No, 1215 Sullivant Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1215 Sullivant Ave have accessible units?
No, 1215 Sullivant Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Sullivant Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 Sullivant Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

