1215 Sullivant Ave

Recently Updated Single-Family Home in Franklinton - Visit www.NewCityOhio.com for full details on this single-family home! NO SECTION 8. Come see this wonderful addition to the vibrant community of Franklinton! The first floor features hardwood flooring in the large living room and dining area. The kitchen features all new LVP flooring, counter tops, and cabinets. Upstairs you will find two newly carpeted bedrooms and a remodeled bathroom including a new tiled shower, toilet, and vanity. Outside features a covered front porch and off-street parking accessible from the ally. This home has plenty of storage space and laundry hookups in the unfinished basement, a brand new HVAC system, and central air-conditioning. Contact Lisa to schedule your showing by calling (614) 434-8406 today!



