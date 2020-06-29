1215 Seymour Ave

Amenities

Cozy Mid-Century Home Near Downtown and Bexley - Property Id: 133939



This home is an updated Mid-Century home with two first-floor bedrooms, two full baths, and a large living room. The finished partial basement boasts a modern media room or secondary living space with a large closet area, plenty of storage, and a laundry center. The home has a beautiful, enclosed front porch, a fenced in backyard, and large detached garage. Beautiful granite counter tops and tile throughout gives this kitchen a clean and modern feel and boasts several modern amenities, including garbage disposal, above-range microwave, and stainless steel appliances. This gorgeous property is the crown jewel in a very quiet and pleasant, up-and-coming Driving Park neighborhood. This property is close to Bexley, I-70 and both the Wittier Street and Livingston Street thoroughfares.

