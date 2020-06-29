All apartments in Columbus
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

1215 Seymour Ave

1215 Seymour Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1215 Seymour Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
Deshler Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Cozy Mid-Century Home Near Downtown and Bexley - Property Id: 133939

This home is an updated Mid-Century home with two first-floor bedrooms, two full baths, and a large living room. The finished partial basement boasts a modern media room or secondary living space with a large closet area, plenty of storage, and a laundry center. The home has a beautiful, enclosed front porch, a fenced in backyard, and large detached garage. Beautiful granite counter tops and tile throughout gives this kitchen a clean and modern feel and boasts several modern amenities, including garbage disposal, above-range microwave, and stainless steel appliances. This gorgeous property is the crown jewel in a very quiet and pleasant, up-and-coming Driving Park neighborhood. This property is close to Bexley, I-70 and both the Wittier Street and Livingston Street thoroughfares.
Property Id 133939

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Seymour Ave have any available units?
1215 Seymour Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 Seymour Ave have?
Some of 1215 Seymour Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Seymour Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Seymour Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Seymour Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 Seymour Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1215 Seymour Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1215 Seymour Ave offers parking.
Does 1215 Seymour Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1215 Seymour Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Seymour Ave have a pool?
No, 1215 Seymour Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1215 Seymour Ave have accessible units?
No, 1215 Seymour Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Seymour Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 Seymour Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

