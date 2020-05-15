1192 Neil Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Neil Av. historic Craftsman brick bungalow - Property Id: 40015



Charming, unique 1 B/1 b apartment home in quiet location on first floor of a historic 2-family Craftsman-style bungalow with original woodwork throughout. Large living room open to separate dining room (2) decorative fireplaces. Newly updated bath and eat in kitchen. W/D hookups in private basement Private entrance is off Forsythe (which runs along the rear of property into private fenced yard with patio. Lawn care provided. . 1 yr. lease minimum,

A SMALL DOG.MAY BE NEGOTIABLE.

SORRY NO CATS

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/40015p

Property Id 40015



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5013788)