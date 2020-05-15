All apartments in Columbus
Last updated August 12 2019

1192 Neil Avenue

1192 Neil Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1192 Neil Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
Victorian Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Neil Av. historic Craftsman brick bungalow - Property Id: 40015

Charming, unique 1 B/1 b apartment home in quiet location on first floor of a historic 2-family Craftsman-style bungalow with original woodwork throughout. Large living room open to separate dining room (2) decorative fireplaces. Newly updated bath and eat in kitchen. W/D hookups in private basement Private entrance is off Forsythe (which runs along the rear of property into private fenced yard with patio. Lawn care provided. . 1 yr. lease minimum,
A SMALL DOG.MAY BE NEGOTIABLE.
SORRY NO CATS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/40015p
Property Id 40015

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5013788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1192 Neil Avenue have any available units?
1192 Neil Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1192 Neil Avenue have?
Some of 1192 Neil Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1192 Neil Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1192 Neil Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1192 Neil Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1192 Neil Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1192 Neil Avenue offer parking?
No, 1192 Neil Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1192 Neil Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1192 Neil Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1192 Neil Avenue have a pool?
No, 1192 Neil Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1192 Neil Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1192 Neil Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1192 Neil Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1192 Neil Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
