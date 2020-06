Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 full bathroom home in Olde Towne East - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 full bathroom home in the very sought after neighborhood of Olde Towne East! This home has wonderful hardwood floors, 2 car detached garage, privacy fenced in backyard, 2nd floor laundry, walk up 3rd floor that can be used for a family room or office. Lots of charm and character. There is tons of room in this over 2,000 sqft home! Call 614-505-5808 for a private showing!



(RLNE4500847)