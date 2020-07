Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8

SINGLE FAMILY HOME - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME!

THIS LOVELY HOME IN EAST HAMPTON IS READY FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY. RECENTLY RENOVATED, THIS HOME KEEPS IT SIMPLE..UTILITY ROOM FIRST FLOOR, NO BASEMENT, NO STEPS, FLOATING ALLURE FLOORING, NEW WINDOWS/NEW DOORS/LANDSCAPING/ROOF(JUST TO NAME A FEW)...BE ONE OF THE FIRST TO VIEW THIS HOME AND CONTACT US TODAY!

SECTION 8 WELCOME.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4119352)