Amenities
1046 Scott St - Property Id: 119393
Great affordable Franklinton revival duplex! Plenty of updates throughout. Two beds, 1 full bathroom. Updated cabinetry, and new vinyl plank floors. Large backyard with plenty of parking space and easy, accessible street parking. Washer & dryer included! Forced Air heat & a large window air conditioner provided for cooling. Get into the neighborhood before prices go up! Hurry! This won't last long! Please call Blake at 262-617-6755
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119393
Property Id 119393
(RLNE4880788)