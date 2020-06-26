All apartments in Columbus
1046 Scott St
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

1046 Scott St

1046 Scott Street · No Longer Available
Location

1046 Scott Street, Columbus, OH 43222

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1046 Scott St - Property Id: 119393

Great affordable Franklinton revival duplex! Plenty of updates throughout. Two beds, 1 full bathroom. Updated cabinetry, and new vinyl plank floors. Large backyard with plenty of parking space and easy, accessible street parking. Washer & dryer included! Forced Air heat & a large window air conditioner provided for cooling. Get into the neighborhood before prices go up! Hurry! This won't last long! Please call Blake at 262-617-6755
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119393
Property Id 119393

(RLNE4880788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

