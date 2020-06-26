Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

1046 Scott St - Property Id: 119393



Great affordable Franklinton revival duplex! Plenty of updates throughout. Two beds, 1 full bathroom. Updated cabinetry, and new vinyl plank floors. Large backyard with plenty of parking space and easy, accessible street parking. Washer & dryer included! Forced Air heat & a large window air conditioner provided for cooling. Get into the neighborhood before prices go up! Hurry! This won't last long! Please call Blake at 262-617-6755

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119393

