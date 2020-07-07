1041 South Brinker Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

ABOUT

Beautifully remodeled spacious ranch with oversized 2-car garage with ample storage and space to work. This comfortable home includes 3 generous bedrooms, 2 tastefully updated bathrooms, newer kitchen appliances, loads of cabinet space, W/D hookups and opportunity to enjoy evenings outside on the covered back patio. The weather is improving and this place won't last long!



FEATURES

- 2-car garage

- Central A/C

- Patio



LIVING SPACE

- Solid Surface Flooring

- Master Suite

- Open concept



KITCHEN

- Range

- Refrigerator

- Dishwasher

- Microwave



PET POLICY

- Negotiable



SECTION 8

- No



RENT

- $1099/month



QUALIFICATIONS

All possible tenants at least 18 years old will submit a $40 application before move-in. From this application, we will review: 1) No Evictions in the last 3 years 2) Criminal history 3) Credit history 4) Total household income at least 3x rent amount ($3297/month)



Property offered by Solutions for Real Estate.



If this ad is on any other website other than www.S4RE.com, the data provided may be incorrect so contact agent for verification.



**SHOWING INFO: Call/text listed agent with information regarding the above rental criteria.**