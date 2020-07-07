All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1041 South Brinker Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1041 South Brinker Avenue
Last updated May 21 2020 at 5:06 PM

1041 South Brinker Avenue

1041 Brinker Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1041 Brinker Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
Southwest Hilltop

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
ABOUT
Beautifully remodeled spacious ranch with oversized 2-car garage with ample storage and space to work. This comfortable home includes 3 generous bedrooms, 2 tastefully updated bathrooms, newer kitchen appliances, loads of cabinet space, W/D hookups and opportunity to enjoy evenings outside on the covered back patio. The weather is improving and this place won't last long!

FEATURES
- 2-car garage
- Central A/C
- Patio

LIVING SPACE
- Solid Surface Flooring
- Master Suite
- Open concept

KITCHEN
- Range
- Refrigerator
- Dishwasher
- Microwave

PET POLICY
- Negotiable

SECTION 8
- No

RENT
- $1099/month

QUALIFICATIONS
All possible tenants at least 18 years old will submit a $40 application before move-in. From this application, we will review: 1) No Evictions in the last 3 years 2) Criminal history 3) Credit history 4) Total household income at least 3x rent amount ($3297/month)

Property offered by Solutions for Real Estate.

If this ad is on any other website other than www.S4RE.com, the data provided may be incorrect so contact agent for verification.

**SHOWING INFO: Call/text listed agent with information regarding the above rental criteria.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 South Brinker Avenue have any available units?
1041 South Brinker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1041 South Brinker Avenue have?
Some of 1041 South Brinker Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1041 South Brinker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1041 South Brinker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 South Brinker Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1041 South Brinker Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1041 South Brinker Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1041 South Brinker Avenue offers parking.
Does 1041 South Brinker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1041 South Brinker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 South Brinker Avenue have a pool?
No, 1041 South Brinker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1041 South Brinker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1041 South Brinker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 South Brinker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1041 South Brinker Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Graham Park
2390 Harper Isabelle
Columbus, OH 43235
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road
Columbus, OH 43230
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road
Columbus, OH 43016
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge
Columbus, OH 43054
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd
Columbus, OH 43219
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing