1041 South Brinker Avenue

Amenities
ABOUT
Beautifully remodeled spacious ranch with oversized 2-car garage with ample storage and space to work. This comfortable home includes 3 generous bedrooms, 2 tastefully updated bathrooms, newer kitchen appliances, loads of cabinet space, W/D hookups and opportunity to enjoy evenings outside on the covered back patio. The weather is improving and this place won't last long!
FEATURES
- 2-car garage
- Central A/C
- Patio
LIVING SPACE
- Solid Surface Flooring
- Master Suite
- Open concept
KITCHEN
- Range
- Refrigerator
- Dishwasher
- Microwave
PET POLICY
- Negotiable
SECTION 8
- No
RENT
- $1099/month
QUALIFICATIONS
All possible tenants at least 18 years old will submit a $40 application before move-in. From this application, we will review: 1) No Evictions in the last 3 years 2) Criminal history 3) Credit history 4) Total household income at least 3x rent amount ($3297/month)
Property offered by Solutions for Real Estate.
If this ad is on any other website other than www.S4RE.com, the data provided may be incorrect so contact agent for verification.
**SHOWING INFO: Call/text listed agent with information regarding the above rental criteria.**