1004 Oregon Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking putting green internet access

Amazing FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo / duplex in Columbus.

Lease duration greater than 30 days less than 150 days. (One month to five months)

With a 30 day minimum, flexible lease.

Near all the downtown Columbus amenities. Situated between Victorian Village, and Grandview Heights; near the Arena District, Short North, The Ohio State University, and Downtown.

Clean, Quiet, Convenient, well-constructed, Adaptable, Universal Design.

Great for minimalists, with modern design and very few dust-catching knick knacks; more room for your personal things, instead of ours.

Discount for over 55 age group, also.

Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, putting green, free WiFi and utilities, flexible lease duration, two parking spots, and back porch . Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Is Not pet friendly.

No Pets - not even if they are cute, or small, or adorable or quiet. No Pets.

Cleaning Fee $100; Deposit Negotiable.

Stays beyond 3 months require quarterly cleaning fee.

EXTRA - A shared Music / Band Rehearsal Space is also available during your rental for extra fee, on site.

Dedicated Large, partially equipped music rehearsal space.

Virtual Tour or no-touch- tour available.

Date Available: May 9 ,2020. $1,600/month rent. $300 security deposit for this FURNISHED duplex unit. Please submit the form on this page or contact B. Portez at 614-353-7372 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.