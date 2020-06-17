All apartments in Columbus
1004 Oregon Avenue

Location

1004 Oregon Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Harrison West

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
putting green
internet access
Amazing FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo / duplex in Columbus.
Lease duration greater than 30 days less than 150 days. (One month to five months)
With a 30 day minimum, flexible lease.
Near all the downtown Columbus amenities. Situated between Victorian Village, and Grandview Heights; near the Arena District, Short North, The Ohio State University, and Downtown.
Clean, Quiet, Convenient, well-constructed, Adaptable, Universal Design.
Great for minimalists, with modern design and very few dust-catching knick knacks; more room for your personal things, instead of ours.
Discount for over 55 age group, also.
Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, putting green, free WiFi and utilities, flexible lease duration, two parking spots, and back porch . Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Is Not pet friendly.
No Pets - not even if they are cute, or small, or adorable or quiet. No Pets.
Cleaning Fee $100; Deposit Negotiable.
Stays beyond 3 months require quarterly cleaning fee.
EXTRA - A shared Music / Band Rehearsal Space is also available during your rental for extra fee, on site.
Dedicated Large, partially equipped music rehearsal space.
Virtual Tour or no-touch- tour available.
Date Available: May 9 ,2020. $1,600/month rent. $300 security deposit for this FURNISHED duplex unit. Please submit the form on this page or contact B. Portez at 614-353-7372 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

