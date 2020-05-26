All apartments in Columbus
100 North Street
100 North Street

100 North Street · No Longer Available
Location

100 North Street, Columbus, OH 43202

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Beautiful 3B 2B Apartment located just 1 mile north of the OSU Campus and 2.5 miles north of Downtown right off of the main N. High Street and the COTA Bus Line!!

Restaurants, Grocery, Free Parking, Fitness Center and Pool within the Community and plenty of other shopping and food options within walking distance.

This apartment normally rents for $1749 so the advertised price is a $450 discount per month! Apply and move in by 12/31/2019 and receive free application and administration fees which is an additional $100 savings!!

This is a fantastic deal and a great place to live! Give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 North Street have any available units?
100 North Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 100 North Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 North Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 North Street pet-friendly?
No, 100 North Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 100 North Street offer parking?
Yes, 100 North Street offers parking.
Does 100 North Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 North Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 North Street have a pool?
Yes, 100 North Street has a pool.
Does 100 North Street have accessible units?
No, 100 North Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 North Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 North Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 North Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 North Street does not have units with air conditioning.
