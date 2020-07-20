All apartments in Columbus
100 N 5th Street

100 North Fifth Street · No Longer Available
Location

100 North Fifth Street, Columbus, OH 43215
Downtown Columbus

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Very nice Downtown Columbus Rental Home. Large rooms .Close CCAD, Columbus State, and Capital Law School.-High ceilings-Fireplaces-Spacious kitchen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 N 5th Street have any available units?
100 N 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 100 N 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 N 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 N 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 100 N 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 100 N 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 100 N 5th Street offers parking.
Does 100 N 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 N 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 N 5th Street have a pool?
No, 100 N 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 100 N 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 100 N 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 N 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 N 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 N 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 N 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
