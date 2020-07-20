Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 100 N 5th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
100 N 5th Street
Last updated July 23 2019 at 2:54 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
100 N 5th Street
100 North Fifth Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Downtown Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
100 North Fifth Street, Columbus, OH 43215
Downtown Columbus
Amenities
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Very nice Downtown Columbus Rental Home. Large rooms .Close CCAD, Columbus State, and Capital Law School.-High ceilings-Fireplaces-Spacious kitchen
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 100 N 5th Street have any available units?
100 N 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 100 N 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 N 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 N 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 100 N 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 100 N 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 100 N 5th Street offers parking.
Does 100 N 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 N 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 N 5th Street have a pool?
No, 100 N 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 100 N 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 100 N 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 N 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 N 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 N 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 N 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Gravity
500 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Residences at the Sutton
30 West First Avenue
Columbus, OH 43210
Olentangy Reserve
749 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43240
Graham Park
2390 Harper Isabelle
Columbus, OH 43235
40 West
40 West Third Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Village West
884 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
The Meridian
1401 Aschinger Blvd
Columbus, OH 43212
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Independence Village
Little Turtle
East Broad
Riverside
Forest Park East
Dexter Falls
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing