1 Linwood Ave 23

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher community garden fire pit some paid utils range

WATERFRONT Bike Trails / Downtown Dayton Apts. - Property Id: 61453



Downtown Studio Apartment

* EastRiverPlace.com



There's never been a better time to think about living along the Waterfront!



Pop with pleasure with each romantic walk along water's edge on warm summer nights. Nestled along the banks of the Great Miami River in the Historic McPherson Town District, we sit at the foot of Dayton's magnificent Skyline.



Your friends will gleam with delightful envy while you "Chill" in our RiverFront "Private" park with stone seating and open fire pit. The convenience of downtown living, with restaurants, brewpubs, shops, performing arts, galleries and more just steps away.



ENJOY:

*Tall Ceilings ...

*Fanlights And Wood Accent Wall ...

*Hardwood Floors ...

*Great Neighbors ... Wonderful Community ...

*Low Utility Costs ...

*Community Garden With Riverfront Fire-Pit ...

*Over 330 Miles of Jogging and Bike Trails ...

*Kayaking Through Downtown ...



Find: * EastRiverPlace.com *Phone: 937-266-0370

Property Id 61453



No Pets Allowed



