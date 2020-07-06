All apartments in Columbus
1 Linwood Ave 23

1 Linwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1 Linwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43205
Olde Town East

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
community garden
fire pit
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
community garden
fire pit
WATERFRONT Bike Trails / Downtown Dayton Apts. - Property Id: 61453

Downtown Studio Apartment
* EastRiverPlace.com

There's never been a better time to think about living along the Waterfront!

Pop with pleasure with each romantic walk along water's edge on warm summer nights. Nestled along the banks of the Great Miami River in the Historic McPherson Town District, we sit at the foot of Dayton's magnificent Skyline.

Your friends will gleam with delightful envy while you "Chill" in our RiverFront "Private" park with stone seating and open fire pit. The convenience of downtown living, with restaurants, brewpubs, shops, performing arts, galleries and more just steps away.

ENJOY:
*Tall Ceilings ...
*Fanlights And Wood Accent Wall ...
*Hardwood Floors ...
*Great Neighbors ... Wonderful Community ...
*Low Utility Costs ...
*Community Garden With Riverfront Fire-Pit ...
*Over 330 Miles of Jogging and Bike Trails ...
*Kayaking Through Downtown ...

Find: * EastRiverPlace.com *Phone: 937-266-0370
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/61453
Property Id 61453

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5705467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

