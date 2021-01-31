All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated February 1 2021 at 11:04 PM
The Bingham

1278 W 9th St · (424) 346-6059
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1278 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH 44113
Warehouse District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-0810 · Avail. now

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 01-0609 · Avail. Mar 29

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 599 sqft

Unit 01-0501 · Avail. Apr 4

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-0940 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 01-0738 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

Unit 01-1112 · Avail. now

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

See 58+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 01-0337 · Avail. now

$2,820

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2410 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Bingham.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
w/d hookup
bathtub
cable included
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
doorman
elevator
24hr gym
game room
parking
garage
internet access
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
lobby
media room
online portal
In 1915, the W. Bingham Co. built a wholesale warehouse in Cleveland, OH. Over 100 years later, that building still stands, but has since been converted into apartments that provide its residents with a prime location in one of the most popular areas of town. Sporting events, entertainment, night life, restaurants, and more are all within walking distance. With the original hardwood floors and high ceilings with exposed piping, the building maintains a warehouse feel while also providing a modern look and features. Breathtaking views and unique living spaces also come together to reflect the distinct downtown lifestyle that you crave.The building also offers a community room with free Wi-Fi, an on-site grocery store, and a 4,000 sq. ft. fitness center that is continuously updated. Each apartment comes with a washer & dryer and central air conditioning. We are also a pet friendly building with a pet park for your four-legged friends.

Property Details

Lease Length: 3-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets per home
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Akita, Chow, Doberman, Hybrid Wolf, Pit Bull/Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler
Parking Details: Surface lot: $120/month; Parking garage: $160/month.
Storage Details: Parking garage: $160/month (includes garage storage)
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Bingham have any available units?
The Bingham has 65 units available starting at $1,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Bingham have?
Some of The Bingham's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Bingham currently offering any rent specials?
The Bingham is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Bingham pet-friendly?
Yes, The Bingham is pet friendly.
Does The Bingham offer parking?
Yes, The Bingham offers parking.
Does The Bingham have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Bingham offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Bingham have a pool?
No, The Bingham does not have a pool.
Does The Bingham have accessible units?
Yes, The Bingham has accessible units.
Does The Bingham have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Bingham has units with dishwashers.
Does The Bingham have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Bingham has units with air conditioning.
