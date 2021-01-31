The Bingham.

Amenities
In 1915, the W. Bingham Co. built a wholesale warehouse in Cleveland, OH. Over 100 years later, that building still stands, but has since been converted into apartments that provide its residents with a prime location in one of the most popular areas of town. Sporting events, entertainment, night life, restaurants, and more are all within walking distance. With the original hardwood floors and high ceilings with exposed piping, the building maintains a warehouse feel while also providing a modern look and features. Breathtaking views and unique living spaces also come together to reflect the distinct downtown lifestyle that you crave.The building also offers a community room with free Wi-Fi, an on-site grocery store, and a 4,000 sq. ft. fitness center that is continuously updated. Each apartment comes with a washer & dryer and central air conditioning. We are also a pet friendly building with a pet park for your four-legged friends.