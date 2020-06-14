Apartment List
161 Apartments for rent in Parma, OH with garage

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Parma
54 Units Available
Hummingbird Pointe & The Gardens
6871 Ames Rd, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$831
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated high-rise apartments near State Route 3. Complex offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Plush carpet and real wood cabinets. Tenants have access to indoor pool and meeting rooms.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 9 at 03:59pm
Parma
5 Units Available
The Regency
6841 Day Dr, Parma, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
863 sqft
Sleek apartments near Ridge Rd. Recently renovated. Air conditioning and hardwood floors. Extra storage. Community has garden and tennis court. Fire pit on site. Pet-friendly.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Parma
1 Unit Available
7606 Wooster Pky
7606 Wooster Parkway, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1239 sqft
Darling bungalow on a quiet street in Parma Heights Ohio. Enclosed Porch*Formal Dining Room With Built Ins*Lots Of Storage*Front Porch*Hardwood Floors**Finished Rec Room in Basement*....Large bedrooms and a just rehabbed home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Parma
1 Unit Available
2710 Stanfield Dr
2710 Stanfield Drive, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Newly remodeled and spotless 3 bedroom Cape Cod on quiet street in desirable Parma neighborhood. Appliances included: stainless steel stove, stainless steel refrigerator, washing machine/dryer. Hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 28

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
Parma
1 Unit Available
1721 Tuxedo Ave
1721 Tuxedo Avenue, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1097 sqft
1721 Tuxedo, Parma, Ohio 44134 - Lovely 3 bedroom single family with many updates throughout! $1,025 rent / $1,025 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK with additional deposit NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee

1 of 23

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Parma
1 Unit Available
7704 Ivandale
7704 Ivandale Drive, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Parma 3 bed Single Family for rent! - Welcome home! 3 bedroom 1 bath, freshly painted, original hardwood floors and a two-car garage. Located in the heart of Parma. Water and sewer included. $30 application fee.
Results within 1 mile of Parma
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
Parma Heights
25 Units Available
Big Creek Apartments
11540 Apache Dr, Parma Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1298 sqft
In southwest Cleveland, these two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature garages, in-unit laundry, a gym and spacious floor plans. A commuter's dream, with easy access to I-77, I-480 and I-71, and minutes to downtown.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Parma Heights
7 Units Available
Executive Towers & Gardens
9404 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$682
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
561 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,107
745 sqft
The possibility of affordable, convenient and luxurious mid-rise living is now a reality.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Parma Heights
9 Units Available
North Church Towers
9235 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$660
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$762
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,211
1082 sqft
Just 15 minutes from downtown Cleveland and a short walk from Independence Blvd. Public transportation hub nearby. Spacious apartments with a modern kitchen and expansive windows. Community includes a pool, gym, and 24-hr maintenance.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Puritas - Longmead
1 Unit Available
4723 West 125th St
4723 West 125th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1056 sqft
Super Clean & Roomy 3 Bedroom all Brick Townhouse with freshly painted Interior, New Carpeting in Spacious Living Room. New Laminate Flooring in Dining Room. Kitchen has New Laminate, updated Counters, solid Wood Cabinets.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9921 York Rd
9921 York Road, North Royalton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Mint! Recently remodeled thru-out,new kitchen w/granite counters and stainless steel appliances,freshly painted,2 1/2 bathrooms,walk-in tiled shower,jacuzzi tub,1st floor 1/2 bath 1st floor,laundry room 1st floor,4 car garage
Results within 5 miles of Parma
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
21 Units Available
Cherry Tree Village Apartments
9250 Cherry Tree Dr, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$845
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1047 sqft
Conveniently located between the Interstates 80 and 71, this peaceful apartment complex offers air conditioning, walk-in closets and extensive cooking range as standard. On-site amenities include 24-hour maintenance, Internet cafe and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
12 Units Available
Pine Forest
14010 Pine Forest Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$665
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
940 sqft
Quiet residential community in a wooded setting close to I-77 and I-71. Pool with sundeck, parking garage and laundry facilities on-site. Heat and water included in the rent.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
51 Units Available
Chestnut Lake Apartments
17721 Whitney Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$723
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
837 sqft
Eat-in kitchens, spacious closets, keyless entry, and private balconies in every unit. Community amenities include heated outdoor pool, playground, fitness center, and barbecue area with picnic tables.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Royal Oaks Apartment Homes
7475 Glenmont Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$877
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
938 sqft
Modern apartment homes with plenty of natural light. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has shuffleboard, fire pit and large pool. Garage parking available. Close to I-80.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Edgewater
2 Units Available
Lake West Apartments
10507 Lake Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$645
446 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Welcome to Lake West Apartments, centrally located in the Edgewater Park neighborhood in Cleveland! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit lakewestapt.com.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
9 Units Available
Hampton Club
13000 Hampton Club Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,005
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Not one detail has been overlooked in the design of Hampton Club Apartments. This community features luxury 1 and 2 bedroom suites with plenty of room for making your space your home.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
14 Units Available
Walnut Hills Apartments
12601 Walnut Hill Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$665
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
842 sqft
Welcome home to Walnut Hill - where convenience meets affordability. Each 1 and 2 bedroom suite has features such as a fully equipped kitchen, wide full-view closets and controlled access.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Dover Farms Apartments
8290 Royalton Rd, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$883
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1148 sqft
Near I-80 and minutes from area parks and shopping. Pet-friendly community offering walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Apartments offer a fireplace. On-site pool, gym and dog park. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Court Apartments
14909 Hummel Rd, Brook Park, OH
2 Bedrooms
$984
1090 sqft
Large apartment homes with new light fixtures and central AC. Covered parking available. Easy access to I-71 for a smooth commute. Conveniently located near Brookgate Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Detroit - Shoreway
8 Units Available
Edison at Gordon Square
6060 Father Caruso Dr, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,098
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,291
1757 sqft
Front and center. The Edison at Gordon Square combines upscale urban living with an irresistibly eclectic neighborhood charm.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Edgewater
2 Units Available
Hampton House Apartments
10017 Lake Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$765
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1100 sqft
Welcome to Hampton House Apartments, located right across from Edgewater Park on Lake Avenue and minutes from the city of Lakewood. For more information, photos, or to fill out an online application, visit hamptonhouseapt.com.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
9 Units Available
Oak Brook Gardens
13911 Oakbrook Dr, North Royalton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
830 sqft
Living at Oak Brook Gardens means a convenient location and a comfortable home. Residents can enjoy lounging on the sun deck beside the pool or walking in Mill Stream Run Reservation that is just minutes from the community.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
2 Units Available
Spruce Run
13290 Spruce Run Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$940
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1020 sqft
Spruce Run is home to smartly styled apartments designed with comfort in mind. Residents enjoy the spaciousness of well-proportioned rooms and walk-in closets, an in-suite washer and dryer, and ceiling fans.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Parma, OH

Parma apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

