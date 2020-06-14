Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 AM

159 Apartments for rent in Maple Heights, OH with garage

Maple Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5201 Theodore St
5201 Theodore Street, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1343 sqft
You've found it! Just unpack and relax! Spacious floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
14902 Krems Ave
14902 Krems Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1230 sqft
14902 Krems - Maple Heights, Spacious 3 bed 1 bath home! Move in date must be scheduled 21-45 days out from deposit placement to receive City compliance, as required by the City of Maple Heights.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
18820 Raymond St
18820 Raymond Street, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$985
1157 sqft
18820 Raymond St., Maple Hts - 3 bed 1.5 bathroom single family home! Home is not available for immediate occupancy. We need 21-45 days for city rental compliance & occupancy certificate.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
5441 Hollywood Avenue
5441 Hollywood Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1913 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
5463 Clement Avenue
5463 Clement Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1120 sqft
To Schedule a viewing click the link below: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1916986?source=marketing Freshly painted,with a mix of wood floors and new carpet, this home offers a large kitchen with eat-in area.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
5178 Homewood Avenue
5178 Homewood Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
2067 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
15909 Walvern Boulevard
15909 Walvern Boulevard, Maple Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,199
1664 sqft
Large family home! with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths - finished cedar basement with over 400 SF plus A/C. 2 car garage, back porch, and patio! Summer dining area and eat in kitchen. NO CRAIGSLIST! No Section 8 vouchers accepted.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
20514 Mountville Drive
20514 Mountville Drive, Maple Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,298
1531 sqft
SECTION 8 is ACCEPTED! Freshly renovated. New kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. New bathroom, with new tile shower and fixtures. Washer and dryer. Amazing Location.

1 of 32

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
17501 Mccracken Rd
17501 Mccracken Road, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1252 sqft
17501 McCracken, Maple Hts - 3 bed 1 bath single family home! $895 rent / $895 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK with pet screening and pet fee NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing All

1 of 18

Last updated March 5 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
5691 Garfield Avenue
5691 Garfield Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1216 sqft
3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on a quiet tree lined street. Home has a large master suite with private bath and a stowaway bed. Comes with kitchen appliances, central air, and a partially finished basement. Garage with electric door opener.
Results within 1 mile of Maple Heights

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Garfield Heights
1 Unit Available
13416 Granger Road
13416 Granger Road, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1186 sqft
To Schedule A Viewing Click The Link Below https://homes.rently.
Results within 5 miles of Maple Heights
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Buckeye - Shaker
3 Units Available
The Residences at Shaker Square
12701 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$684
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
800 sqft
Enjoy a top-notch living experience specifically catered to you. With the widest variety of floor plans available in the area, from studios to three-bedrooms, you're bound to fin the perfect newly-renovated luxury suite for you.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sussex
7 Units Available
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,405
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1507 sqft
Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Buckeye - Shaker
7 Units Available
The Vista at Shaker Square
12600 Shaker Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
Studio
$487
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$652
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$768
820 sqft
Live just minutes away from Cleveland's premier shopping and dining district—Buckeye-Shaker. Upgrade to a vibrant, active lifestyle with a variety of floor plan options at The Vista at Shaker Square.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mercer
6 Units Available
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Buckeye - Shaker
12 Units Available
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$694
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
888 sqft
Contemporary homes with hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Community features a sundeck and garage parking. Near Shaker Square Cinemas and shops and restaurants along Shaker Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Buckeye - Shaker
8 Units Available
Shaker Park East
2540 North Moreland Blvd, Shaker Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$779
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
967 sqft
Make Shaker Park East your home and enjoy comfortable, modern apartments with all of the conveniences you need. Community amenities include on-site parking, laundry facilities, sundeck, and 24-hour maintenance. Cats are welcome, too.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
3 Units Available
Eaton Ridge
201 Eaton Ridge Dr, Northfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1115 sqft
Surround yourself with comfort and convenience. Eaton Ridge apartment homes are thoughtfully designed offering in-suite washers and dryers, walk-in closets, spacious rooms with a neutral decor and patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Mercer
2 Units Available
North Park Terrace
20550 University Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
Welcome to North Park Terrace Apartments, located next to John Carroll University in University Heights! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit nparkapt.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:34am
Moreland
16 Units Available
Moreland Manor
15715 Van Aken Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$710
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1100 sqft
This community offers one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. Just minutes from dining, shopping, and entertainment, these units offer a series of convenient amenities, including covered parking, close proximity to the bus line and more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated May 12 at 12:27pm
Buckeye - Shaker
1 Unit Available
Fairhill Apartments
12700 Fairhill Road, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
Centrally located four story elevator building with a heated underground parking. Across from Shaker Lakes. On RTA bus line with easy access to Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Clinic, and University Hospitals.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lomond
1 Unit Available
18401 Chagrin Blvd
18401 Chagrin Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1650 sqft
Come be part of the Van Aken District revival! Be prepared to be impressed by more than 1650 sf in this first floor unit, with beautiful updates and Large rooms; Freshly painted throughout, beautiful hardwood floors, over-sized kitchen, living room

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Valley View
1 Unit Available
6743 Hathaway Rd
6743 Hathaway Road, Valley View, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
This is your opportunity to live in this spectacular tradesman's special unique home. Rustic style wood work hand crafted from skilled tradesman with no detail spared. Immaculately maintained 1900's special with newly remodeled units.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Shaker Lakes
1 Unit Available
2393 Woodmere Dr
2393 Woodmere Drive, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1400 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath side by side duplex. Decent sized living room and dining room with excellent hardwood flooring. Large kitchen boasts stove, oven, fridge and dishwasher. Three bedrooms on second floor with full bath.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Maple Heights, OH

Maple Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

