Apartment List
/
OH
/
garfield heights
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

173 Apartments for rent in Garfield Heights, OH with garage

Garfield Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-i... Read Guide >

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Garfield Heights
1 Unit Available
9806 Sladden Ave
9806 Sladden Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$765
1076 sqft
9806 Sladden DN Garfield Heights, OH 44126 - 2 bed 1 bath DN unit of two family home $765 rent / $765 deposit $25 application fee per adult NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1-2 pets under 15 lbs permitted with PetScreening & Pet Fee.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Garfield Heights
1 Unit Available
8510 Grand Division Ave
8510 Grand Division Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$945
1152 sqft
8510 Grand Division, Garfield Hts - 3 bed 2 bath home! $945 rent / $945 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee. (Some breed restrictions apply per HUD guidelines).

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Garfield Heights
1 Unit Available
4696 East 93rd St
4696 East 93rd Street, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$935
1150 sqft
4696 E 93rd St., Garfield Hts - Spacious 3 bed 1.5 bath bungalow home on corner lot! $935 rent / $935 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee. (Some breed restrictions apply per HUD guidelines).

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Garfield Heights
1 Unit Available
13416 Granger Road
13416 Granger Road, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1186 sqft
To Schedule A Viewing Click The Link Below https://homes.rently.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Garfield Heights
1 Unit Available
11611 Fordham Road
11611 Fordham Road, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1209 sqft
3 bed Bungalow! NO SECTION 8 or Housing Vouchers. - 3 bedroom home. Updated Eat-in Kitchen. 2 bedrooms on first floor and 1 large bedroom upstairs! Partially finished basement! Full use of the Garage. Nice front porch for relaxing evenings.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Garfield Heights
1 Unit Available
9504 S Highland Ave
9504 South Highland Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1100 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom colonial with central air in Garfield Heighgts. Renovated kitchen with new appliances and formal dining room. 3 bedrooms upstairs with hardwood floors throughout. Partially finished basement and 2 car garage.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Garfield Heights
1 Unit Available
10901 Elmwood Ave
10901 Elmwood Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1481 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Garfield Heights. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.

1 of 1

Last updated December 28 at 08:58pm
Garfield Heights
1 Unit Available
9706 Robinson
9706 Robinson Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
Just installed new carpet and paint, ready for lease now.
Results within 1 mile of Garfield Heights

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Valley View
1 Unit Available
6743 Hathaway Rd
6743 Hathaway Road, Valley View, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
This is your opportunity to live in this spectacular tradesman's special unique home. Rustic style wood work hand crafted from skilled tradesman with no detail spared. Immaculately maintained 1900's special with newly remodeled units.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5201 Theodore St
5201 Theodore Street, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1343 sqft
You've found it! Just unpack and relax! Spacious floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
14902 Krems Ave
14902 Krems Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1230 sqft
14902 Krems - Maple Heights, Spacious 3 bed 1 bath home! Move in date must be scheduled 21-45 days out from deposit placement to receive City compliance, as required by the City of Maple Heights.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
5463 Clement Avenue
5463 Clement Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1120 sqft
To Schedule a viewing click the link below: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1916986?source=marketing Freshly painted,with a mix of wood floors and new carpet, this home offers a large kitchen with eat-in area.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Union - Miles Park
1 Unit Available
11338 Cotes Avenue
11338 Cotes Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$875
1393 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

1 of 32

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
17501 Mccracken Rd
17501 Mccracken Road, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1252 sqft
17501 McCracken, Maple Hts - 3 bed 1 bath single family home! $895 rent / $895 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK with pet screening and pet fee NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing All

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Union - Miles Park
1 Unit Available
10422 Dove Avenue
10422 Dove Avenue, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1152 sqft
4 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom house available in nice neighborhood. Rent is $1050 with full months rent deposit also. No felonies or evictions over the past 5 years. utilities not included.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Corlett
1 Unit Available
13506 Beachwood Avenue
13506 Beachwood Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1344 sqft
$250 MOVE-IN CASH BONUS. Newly renovated unit, ready to move in! This house is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath with a large loft bedroom on the top floor. It's a big house for a great price. Please fill out an application at limitlesspropertymanagement.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
South Broadway
1 Unit Available
7804 Beman Avenue
7804 Beman Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1008 sqft
Beautiful newly remodeled single family ranch home. Has a large backyard. Great place for a family. The home has carpet throughout with new kitchen and bath. Close to schools and bus lines Beautiful newly remodeled single family ranch home.
Results within 5 miles of Garfield Heights
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
$
University Circle
8 Units Available
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,895
1144 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
1686 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Coventry Village
30 Units Available
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,325
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1051 sqft
Prime location close to MOCA and Little Italy. Complex has a seventh-floor lounge and Sky Deck, indoor bike storage, and gym. Units feature quartz counters, washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
University Circle
4 Units Available
Park Lane Villa
10510 Park Ln, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Cleveland's vibrant University Circle neighborhood, near universities, museums and health care. Recently restored 1920s-era building with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. All units include fireplaces, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Furnished units available. Garage.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Buckeye - Shaker
3 Units Available
The Residences at Shaker Square
12701 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$684
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
800 sqft
Enjoy a top-notch living experience specifically catered to you. With the widest variety of floor plans available in the area, from studios to three-bedrooms, you're bound to fin the perfect newly-renovated luxury suite for you.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sussex
7 Units Available
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,405
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1507 sqft
Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Buckeye - Shaker
7 Units Available
The Vista at Shaker Square
12600 Shaker Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
Studio
$487
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$652
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$768
820 sqft
Live just minutes away from Cleveland's premier shopping and dining district—Buckeye-Shaker. Upgrade to a vibrant, active lifestyle with a variety of floor plan options at The Vista at Shaker Square.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mercer
6 Units Available
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Garfield Heights 2 BedroomsGarfield Heights 3 BedroomsGarfield Heights Apartments with Balcony
Garfield Heights Apartments with GarageGarfield Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGarfield Heights Apartments with Parking
Garfield Heights Apartments with Washer-DryerGarfield Heights Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarfield Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OH
Stow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OH
Wooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHMoreland Hills, OHFairlawn, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityThe College of Wooster
University of Akron Main Campus