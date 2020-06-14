Apartment List
110 Apartments for rent in Shaker Heights, OH with garage

Shaker Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ...
1 of 43

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sussex
7 Units Available
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,405
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1507 sqft
Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.
1 of 15

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Buckeye - Shaker
7 Units Available
The Vista at Shaker Square
12600 Shaker Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
Studio
$487
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$652
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$768
820 sqft
Live just minutes away from Cleveland's premier shopping and dining district—Buckeye-Shaker. Upgrade to a vibrant, active lifestyle with a variety of floor plan options at The Vista at Shaker Square.
1 of 8

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mercer
6 Units Available
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
1 of 9

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Buckeye - Shaker
8 Units Available
Shaker Park East
2540 North Moreland Blvd, Shaker Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$779
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
967 sqft
Make Shaker Park East your home and enjoy comfortable, modern apartments with all of the conveniences you need. Community amenities include on-site parking, laundry facilities, sundeck, and 24-hour maintenance. Cats are welcome, too.
1 of 22

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Mercer
2 Units Available
North Park Terrace
20550 University Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
Welcome to North Park Terrace Apartments, located next to John Carroll University in University Heights! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit nparkapt.
1 of 6

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:34am
Moreland
16 Units Available
Moreland Manor
15715 Van Aken Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$710
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1100 sqft
This community offers one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. Just minutes from dining, shopping, and entertainment, these units offer a series of convenient amenities, including covered parking, close proximity to the bus line and more.
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated May 12 at 12:27pm
Buckeye - Shaker
1 Unit Available
Fairhill Apartments
12700 Fairhill Road, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
Centrally located four story elevator building with a heated underground parking. Across from Shaker Lakes. On RTA bus line with easy access to Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Clinic, and University Hospitals.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lomond
1 Unit Available
18401 Chagrin Blvd
18401 Chagrin Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1650 sqft
Come be part of the Van Aken District revival! Be prepared to be impressed by more than 1650 sf in this first floor unit, with beautiful updates and Large rooms; Freshly painted throughout, beautiful hardwood floors, over-sized kitchen, living room

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lomond
1 Unit Available
3701 Palmerston Rd
3701 Palmerston Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
This gracious, two level well-maintained upper suite (of a two family property) is accentuated by stunning architectural details, natural wood trim & beautiful hardwood flooring.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Onaway
1 Unit Available
16011 Chadbourne
16011 Chadbourne Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Absolutely lives like a single famly home. Beautifully Updated.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Onaway
1 Unit Available
3032 Woodbury Rd
3032 Woodbury Road, Shaker Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1862 sqft
Single family Dutch Colonial in picturesque Shaker Heights neighborhood across from Woodbury Elementary School and Southerly Park. Well-kept home has remodeled kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lomond
1 Unit Available
3714 Gridley Rd
3714 Gridley Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
3006 sqft
Charming stone home with slate roof on tree-lined Winslow Road. Beautiful details include leaded windows, carved fireplaces, hardwood floors and rounded stone entry. Owned by the same family for 16 years, this house is quite well maintained.

1 of 20

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Moreland
1 Unit Available
3709 Chelton Road
3709 Chelton Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1440 sqft
4 Bed - 1 Bath Colonial for Rent in Shaker Heights | Gorgeous! - Rental Terms: - Available Immediately - Rental Amount = $1,150.00/mo - Security Deposit = $1,150.00 - Application Fee = $25.00 per applicant.

1 of 28

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
Malvern
1 Unit Available
2914 Attleboro Rd
2914 Attleboro Road, Shaker Heights, OH
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
5407 sqft
Beautiful 5 BR 4.2 BA updated brick Tudor with 5 car heated garage, fenced rear yard and attached heated pool house (31x43). The leaded windows afford natural sunlight and the extensive moldings & beautiful wood floors have been lovingly maintained.
Results within 1 mile of Shaker Heights
1 of 25

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Buckeye - Shaker
3 Units Available
The Residences at Shaker Square
12701 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$684
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
800 sqft
Enjoy a top-notch living experience specifically catered to you. With the widest variety of floor plans available in the area, from studios to three-bedrooms, you're bound to fin the perfect newly-renovated luxury suite for you.
1 of 28

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
WJM Cedar Properties
14214 Cedar Road, University Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$725
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to WJM Cedar Apartments, 76 garden-style suites located in University Heights and minutes from John Carroll University.
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Buckeye - Shaker
12 Units Available
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$694
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
888 sqft
Contemporary homes with hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Community features a sundeck and garage parking. Near Shaker Square Cinemas and shops and restaurants along Shaker Boulevard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
4461 Silsby Rd
4461 Silsby Road, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1584 sqft
Welcome to our charming home on beautiful tree-lined Silsby Rd. We offer an airy kitchen with a breakfast nook and fresh modern appliances. A proper dining room and spacious living room with elegant hardwood floors.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Shaker Lakes
1 Unit Available
2393 Woodmere Dr
2393 Woodmere Drive, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1400 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath side by side duplex. Decent sized living room and dining room with excellent hardwood flooring. Large kitchen boasts stove, oven, fridge and dishwasher. Three bedrooms on second floor with full bath.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Buckeye - Shaker
1 Unit Available
2813 East 126
2813 East 126th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
Come and see this wonderfully renovated unit. Home has been meticulously renovated and has a fresh clean modern look. This unit will not last. Appliances are included. Tenant pays gas and electric.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
3802 Westwood Rd
3802 Westwood Road, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1680 sqft
Beautifully restored single family with great living space, including 1st floor family room, eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, and lower level recreation room. Updated kitchen complete with dishwasher.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
4209 Bushnell Rd
4209 Bushnell Road, University Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1651 sqft
4209 Bushnell, University Heights - Beautiful 3 bed 1.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
25211 Wimbledon Rd
25211 Wimbledon Road, Beachwood, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2532 sqft
Beachwood home located on sought after street across from the park & close to everything! This spacious contemporary home is sleek, stylish & has been extensively updated.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
2243 South Belvoir Blvd
2243 South Belvoir Boulevard, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1534 sqft
Sweet and CLEAN University Heights rental, totally move in ready. All appliances included. Gleaming hardwood floors on first, carpet in family room. Detached 2 car garage. Eat in kitchen! Three bedrooms on 2nd level. Finished lower level rec room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Shaker Heights, OH

Shaker Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

