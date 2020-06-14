Apartment List
77 Apartments for rent in Rocky River, OH with garage

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill West
21465 Detroit Rd, Rocky River, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
21530 Lake Rd
21530 Lake Road, Rocky River, OH
6 Bedrooms
$3,000
3227 sqft
Open Sun 2-4! If you are seeking the best neighborhood in Rocky River for a one year lease or possibly less, consider 21530 Lake Road.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
22004 River Oaks Dr
22004 River Oaks Dr, Rocky River, OH
1 Bedroom
$645
600 sqft
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / kitcustersold@gmail.com with any questions or offers.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
22122 River Oaks Dr
22122 River Oaks Drive, Rocky River, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / KitCusterSold@gmail.com with all questions or offers. - Great location! close to Shopping, RTA, I-90. Rocky River Reservation minutes away.
Results within 1 mile of Rocky River
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 6 at 04:12pm
Fairview Park
1 Unit Available
Fairview Park Manor
19240 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$740
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern floor plans with patios or balconies and modern appliances. Garages available upon request, private parking lot available to all residents. Laundry available on site. Most utilities included in rent.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
17465 Norton Ave
17465 Norton Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1320 sqft
Fantastic BRICK double in desirable area on far Western area of Lakewood, right off Clifton Rd * Just a block from RTA and few blocks from the Lake * Serene street of mostly single family homes * Large 2 BR unit with extra side room for
Results within 5 miles of Rocky River
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:58am
Butternut Ridge
25 Units Available
Great Northern Village
5272 Victoria Ln, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$805
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
760 sqft
Welcome to a Fresh Start at Great Northern Village! This resort style community features everything you are looking for in a new home! Simply elegant one and two bedroom suites offer you a precious place to call home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Sturbridge Square
1500 Westford Cir, Westlake, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1067 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a wooded setting close to Lake Erie. Community offers an indoor hot tub, a fitness center, and a clubhouse with free Wi-Fi. Residents enjoy daily complimentary continental breakfast.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Edgewater
2 Units Available
Lake West Apartments
10507 Lake Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$645
446 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Welcome to Lake West Apartments, centrally located in the Edgewater Park neighborhood in Cleveland! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit lakewestapt.com.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Hunters Chase Apartment
1575 Hunters Chase Dr, Westlake, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,104
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
924 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers one and two-bedroom units. Crocker Road and Lake Erie are both nearby. Units have been recently remodeled and feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Crocker Park
5 Units Available
Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes
27652 Westchester Pkwy, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the feeling of a single-family home with all the amenities of a luxury apartment. Located in an upscale suburb of Cleveland, these townhomes boast in-unit laundry, private garages and more.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Court Apartments
14909 Hummel Rd, Brook Park, OH
2 Bedrooms
$984
1090 sqft
Large apartment homes with new light fixtures and central AC. Covered parking available. Easy access to I-71 for a smooth commute. Conveniently located near Brookgate Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
Contact for Availability
Victoria Plaza
26101 Country Club Blvd, North Olmsted, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$699
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
912 sqft
Victoria Plaza is where refinement and attention to personal service is our cornerstone. The caring and attentive staff goes beyond your everyday needs and offers you the extraordinary.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Edgewater
2 Units Available
Hampton House Apartments
10017 Lake Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$765
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1100 sqft
Welcome to Hampton House Apartments, located right across from Edgewater Park on Lake Avenue and minutes from the city of Lakewood. For more information, photos, or to fill out an online application, visit hamptonhouseapt.com.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
7 Units Available
Columbia Square
4122 Columbia Sq, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
856 sqft
The sun always seems to be shining down on Columbia Square Apartments. This charming community offers outstanding 1 and 2 bedroom suites with several unique floor plans to suit everyones needs.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
2065 Lincoln Ave
2065 Lincoln Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$995
850 sqft
Great Lakewood location, just minutes to shopping, dining, parks, and easy access to major highways; This updated, clean, 1st floor unit with charming front porch offers all appliances, spacious living room and large dining room, garage locked

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Puritas - Longmead
1 Unit Available
4723 West 125th St
4723 West 125th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1056 sqft
Super Clean & Roomy 3 Bedroom all Brick Townhouse with freshly painted Interior, New Carpeting in Spacious Living Room. New Laminate Flooring in Dining Room. Kitchen has New Laminate, updated Counters, solid Wood Cabinets.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
13513 Clifton Blvd
13513 Clifton Boulevard, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1744 sqft
One of THE Best 2-Bedroom Premium Units you will ever find in Lakewood! At more than 1,700s/f, it is almost Twice the size of the normal Lkwd 2-bdrm unit! Every aspect of this Spectacular Unit is either Larger or at Premium Quality when comparing

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Bay Village
1 Unit Available
27854 Knickerbocker Rd
27854 Knickerbocker Road, Bay Village, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1242 sqft
Absolutely Stunning Bay Village Rental Opportunity! Come and Enjoy this completely renovated home with Newer Kitchen! You'll love the Newer Cabinets, Granite Counter-Tops! Newer Bathrooms too. Grrrreat Appliances...

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
26650 Detroit Rd
26650 Detroit Road, Westlake, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Sparkling Cape Cod In Like BRAND NEW Condition …. About $70,000 In Recent Improvements …. Wide Open Fashionable Floor Plan …. Brand New HVAC System …. Brand New Kitchen With Granite Tops …. Brand New Appliances, Including Clothes Washer And Dryer ….

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Kamm's Corners
1 Unit Available
16204 Laverne Ave
16204 Laverne Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1357 sqft
Spacious and Immaculate. Glossy hardwood floors, central air, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and a finished basement. Fully fenced in yard with a garage converted into an outdoor patio, porch and workshop.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
14217 Athens Ave
14217 Athens Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
934 sqft
Yes just one block South of the Madison Avenue Corridor of shops, dining and playing.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Gold Coast
1 Unit Available
12520 Edgewater Dr
12520 Edgewater Drive, Lakewood, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakewood Gold Coast living at its finest!! Enjoy lake views in this completely updated and renovated condo that is move in ready!!! New kitchen appliances, light fixtures, updated bath with neutral colors throughout! Ample storage space with huge

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
3451 W 132nd St
3451 West 132nd Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1148 sqft
Three Bedroom Single FamilyHardwood Floors - Lovely 3-bedroom, 1-bath single family home on Clevelands West Side. Hardwood floors throughout. The spacious living room features a decorative fireplace. Enclosed porch off of the dining room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Rocky River, OH

Rocky River apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

