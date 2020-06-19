All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like 9211 Clifton Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
9211 Clifton Blvd
Last updated April 13 2020 at 8:32 PM

9211 Clifton Blvd

9211 Clifton Boulevard · (216) 798-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
Edgewater
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9211 Clifton Boulevard, Cleveland, OH 44102
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit up · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2114 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Located across from Edgewater Park & Beach, steps away from Don's Lighthouse, adjacent to bike and running paths, at the western Shoreway entrance minutes to downtown, moments to Gordon Square (restaurant, theaters, taverns, art, coffee joints, festivals, outdoor patios, good times), Close to Lucky's grocery store... it's a great location! Freshly repainted with new fixtures this unit has a NEW kitchen and bath, hardwood floors, built-in china cabinets, great woodwork details, decorative fireplace, private upper porch, garage parking. It's a classic home and a wonderful rental. Pets permitted case-by-case with approval and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9211 Clifton Blvd have any available units?
9211 Clifton Blvd has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9211 Clifton Blvd have?
Some of 9211 Clifton Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9211 Clifton Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9211 Clifton Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9211 Clifton Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9211 Clifton Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 9211 Clifton Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 9211 Clifton Blvd does offer parking.
Does 9211 Clifton Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9211 Clifton Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9211 Clifton Blvd have a pool?
No, 9211 Clifton Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 9211 Clifton Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9211 Clifton Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9211 Clifton Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9211 Clifton Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 9211 Clifton Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9211 Clifton Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9211 Clifton Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Milton Townhouses
1533 Superior Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44114
Glenville CircleNorth
1400 East 105th Street
Cleveland, OH 44106
Uptown North
11471 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44106
Guernsey
2836 Franklin Boulevard
Cleveland, OH 44113
The Osborn
1001 Huron Road East
Cleveland, OH 44115
The Ivory on Euclid
1030 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44115
Grandview Pointe
1939 Green Rd
Cleveland, OH 44121
The Standard
99 W Saint Clair Ave
Cleveland, OH 44113

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OH
Strongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
Ohio CityEdgewaterDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity