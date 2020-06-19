9211 Clifton Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

Located across from Edgewater Park & Beach, steps away from Don's Lighthouse, adjacent to bike and running paths, at the western Shoreway entrance minutes to downtown, moments to Gordon Square (restaurant, theaters, taverns, art, coffee joints, festivals, outdoor patios, good times), Close to Lucky's grocery store... it's a great location! Freshly repainted with new fixtures this unit has a NEW kitchen and bath, hardwood floors, built-in china cabinets, great woodwork details, decorative fireplace, private upper porch, garage parking. It's a classic home and a wonderful rental. Pets permitted case-by-case with approval and deposit.