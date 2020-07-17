Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

6014 Franklin Blvd #2, Cleveland - Great 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment!



$950 rent / $950 deposit

$25 application fee per adult

1-2 pets OK (under 15 lbs) with non-refundable pet fee

NO SMOKING / NO CMHA

1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing



All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).



This apartment in a multi-family home is a great find! Located in the great Gordon Square neighborhood, youï¿½??ll be near restaurants, art galleries, minutes from Edgewater Park, as well as downtown Cleveland and Ohio City! The unit has a living room, eat-in kitchen with fridge and stove on site for resident to use, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and a shared basement! Plus, resident pays gas & electric only! Donï¿½??t miss out on making this great apartment your new home! Schedule a showing today!



Resident pays electric & gas only and is responsible for snow removal. Serious inquiries only.