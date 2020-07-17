All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like 6014 Franklin Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
6014 Franklin Blvd
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

6014 Franklin Blvd

6014 Franklin Boulevard · (216) 456-3855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
Detroit - Shoreway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6014 Franklin Boulevard, Cleveland, OH 44102
Detroit - Shoreway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
6014 Franklin Blvd #2, Cleveland - Great 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment!

$950 rent / $950 deposit
$25 application fee per adult
1-2 pets OK (under 15 lbs) with non-refundable pet fee
NO SMOKING / NO CMHA
1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing

All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).

This apartment in a multi-family home is a great find! Located in the great Gordon Square neighborhood, youï¿½??ll be near restaurants, art galleries, minutes from Edgewater Park, as well as downtown Cleveland and Ohio City! The unit has a living room, eat-in kitchen with fridge and stove on site for resident to use, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and a shared basement! Plus, resident pays gas & electric only! Donï¿½??t miss out on making this great apartment your new home! Schedule a showing today!

Resident pays electric & gas only and is responsible for snow removal. Serious inquiries only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6014 Franklin Blvd have any available units?
6014 Franklin Blvd has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 6014 Franklin Blvd have?
Some of 6014 Franklin Blvd's amenities include pet friendly, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6014 Franklin Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6014 Franklin Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6014 Franklin Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6014 Franklin Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 6014 Franklin Blvd offer parking?
No, 6014 Franklin Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 6014 Franklin Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6014 Franklin Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6014 Franklin Blvd have a pool?
No, 6014 Franklin Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 6014 Franklin Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6014 Franklin Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6014 Franklin Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6014 Franklin Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6014 Franklin Blvd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Milton Townhouses
1533 Superior Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44114
Iconic Living at The 9
2017 E 9th St
Cleveland, OH 44115
Bridgeview
1300 W 9th St
Cleveland, OH 44113
Grandview Pointe
1939 Green Rd
Cleveland, OH 44121
Church + State
2818 Church Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44113
Innova
10001 Chester Ave
Cleveland, OH 44106
The Hat Factory
1235 West 6th Street
Cleveland, OH 44113
The Residences at Shaker Square
12701 Shaker Blvd
Cleveland, OH 44120

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHParma, OHShaker Heights, OHLakewood, OH
North Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLorain, OHStow, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHBrunswick, OHElyria, OHWestlake, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
TremontOhio CityDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity