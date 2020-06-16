All apartments in Cleveland
5004 Herman Ave
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:10 AM

5004 Herman Ave

5004 Herman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5004 Herman Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102
Detroit - Shoreway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Cleveland with separate entrances and basement for laundry and storage! This unit also includes own front porch space. Unit has 1 good size bedroom and 2 smaller ones. Make one a walk-in closet and the other a guest room! Apartment is 6 minutes from downtown Cleveland, W25th or many other great bars and restaurants. Bike trail right next to apartment for a quick 6 minute bike ride to Edgewater or Whiskey island. Will include SS appliances quartz countertops and more. Additional units available.

Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $1,300/month rent. $1,300 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact 5004 Herman LLC at 440-772-0020 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5004 Herman Ave have any available units?
5004 Herman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, OH.
What amenities does 5004 Herman Ave have?
Some of 5004 Herman Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5004 Herman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5004 Herman Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5004 Herman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5004 Herman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5004 Herman Ave offer parking?
No, 5004 Herman Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5004 Herman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5004 Herman Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5004 Herman Ave have a pool?
No, 5004 Herman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5004 Herman Ave have accessible units?
No, 5004 Herman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5004 Herman Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5004 Herman Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5004 Herman Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5004 Herman Ave has units with air conditioning.
