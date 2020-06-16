5004 Herman Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Cleveland with separate entrances and basement for laundry and storage! This unit also includes own front porch space. Unit has 1 good size bedroom and 2 smaller ones. Make one a walk-in closet and the other a guest room! Apartment is 6 minutes from downtown Cleveland, W25th or many other great bars and restaurants. Bike trail right next to apartment for a quick 6 minute bike ride to Edgewater or Whiskey island. Will include SS appliances quartz countertops and more. Additional units available.



Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $1,300/month rent. $1,300 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact 5004 Herman LLC at 440-772-0020 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.