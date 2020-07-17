Amenities

Lot/ Land For Sale w/ Direct No Credit Check Loan - $10,000 Land for sale 4714 Jewett Avenue Cleveland, OH 44127



We offer financing with 10% down + Closing cost or we offer lease with the option to buy! We are happy to sign a leasing agreement. There have been a lot of inquiries on this property so you should act fast!



County: CUYAHOGA

Lot: 5,400 square Feet



This lot affords you the ability to build the home you want at your own speed. You then choose the builder, materials, price, and schedule. It doesn't get more custom than that. Purchase this more than half acre lot and watch your future grow.



We welcome agents, we pay 3% and we offer discounts for cash purchase or purchases with more than 10% down.



This property can also be used for: Vacation, Investment, Build your dream, a Place to park your cars and much more.



Perfect to build on and a Great view, great location, great opportunity! Lot/Land to build On OR use as a parking lot..



Call for details today!

Call 512-320-0888



(RLNE3891244)