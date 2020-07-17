All apartments in Cleveland
4714 Jewett Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

4714 Jewett Avenue

4714 Jewett Avenue · (512) 494-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4714 Jewett Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44127
North Broadway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Lot/ Land For Sale w/ Direct No Credit Check Loan - $10,000 Land for sale 4714 Jewett Avenue Cleveland, OH 44127

We offer financing with 10% down + Closing cost or we offer lease with the option to buy! We are happy to sign a leasing agreement. There have been a lot of inquiries on this property so you should act fast!

County: CUYAHOGA
Lot: 5,400 square Feet

This lot affords you the ability to build the home you want at your own speed. You then choose the builder, materials, price, and schedule. It doesn't get more custom than that. Purchase this more than half acre lot and watch your future grow.

We welcome agents, we pay 3% and we offer discounts for cash purchase or purchases with more than 10% down.

This property can also be used for: Vacation, Investment, Build your dream, a Place to park your cars and much more.

Perfect to build on and a Great view, great location, great opportunity! Lot/Land to build On OR use as a parking lot..

Call for details today!
Call 512-320-0888

(RLNE3891244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4714 Jewett Avenue have any available units?
4714 Jewett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, OH.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
Is 4714 Jewett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4714 Jewett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4714 Jewett Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4714 Jewett Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 4714 Jewett Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4714 Jewett Avenue offers parking.
Does 4714 Jewett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4714 Jewett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4714 Jewett Avenue have a pool?
No, 4714 Jewett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4714 Jewett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4714 Jewett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4714 Jewett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4714 Jewett Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4714 Jewett Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4714 Jewett Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
