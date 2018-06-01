4404 E. 156th St. Down

Amenities

One Bedroom Down Unit - Lee-Miles - Property Id: 156099



Recently renovated 1 bedroom & bathroom, living room and dining room lower unit. Unit will be available to rent June 1, 2020. This home is a few blocks from the new JFK High School and Whitney M Young Gifted and Talented School . Also minutes away from Kerruish Park with amenities of: walking path, children playground, tennis & basketball courts, swimming pool and pavilions for cook outs. It's close to the RTA 19 & 40 bus lines and transit lines; and 20 minutes from downtown Cleveland as well as 5 minutes from I-480 and I-271.

NOT SECTION-8 APPROVED

No Pets Allowed



