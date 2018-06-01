All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

4404 E. 156th St. Down

4404 East 156th Street · (216) 777-1441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4404 East 156th Street, Cleveland, OH 44128
Lee - Miles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Down · Avail. now

$710

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
One Bedroom Down Unit - Lee-Miles - Property Id: 156099

Recently renovated 1 bedroom & bathroom, living room and dining room lower unit. Unit will be available to rent June 1, 2020. This home is a few blocks from the new JFK High School and Whitney M Young Gifted and Talented School . Also minutes away from Kerruish Park with amenities of: walking path, children playground, tennis & basketball courts, swimming pool and pavilions for cook outs. It's close to the RTA 19 & 40 bus lines and transit lines; and 20 minutes from downtown Cleveland as well as 5 minutes from I-480 and I-271.
NOT SECTION-8 APPROVED
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/156099
Property Id 156099

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5856854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4404 E. 156th St. Down have any available units?
4404 E. 156th St. Down has a unit available for $710 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4404 E. 156th St. Down have?
Some of 4404 E. 156th St. Down's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4404 E. 156th St. Down currently offering any rent specials?
4404 E. 156th St. Down isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4404 E. 156th St. Down pet-friendly?
No, 4404 E. 156th St. Down is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 4404 E. 156th St. Down offer parking?
No, 4404 E. 156th St. Down does not offer parking.
Does 4404 E. 156th St. Down have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4404 E. 156th St. Down does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4404 E. 156th St. Down have a pool?
Yes, 4404 E. 156th St. Down has a pool.
Does 4404 E. 156th St. Down have accessible units?
No, 4404 E. 156th St. Down does not have accessible units.
Does 4404 E. 156th St. Down have units with dishwashers?
No, 4404 E. 156th St. Down does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4404 E. 156th St. Down have units with air conditioning?
No, 4404 E. 156th St. Down does not have units with air conditioning.
