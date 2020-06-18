All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like 4122 Chester Avenue #15 Unit#15.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
4122 Chester Avenue #15 Unit#15
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

4122 Chester Avenue #15 Unit#15

4122 Chester Avenue · (888) 396-1194
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4122 Chester Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44103
MidTown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4122 Chester Avenue #15 Unit#15 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Rare opportunity to rent a remodeled townhome in the heart of Cleveland’s Midtown! - Rare opportunity to rent a remodeled townhome in the heart of Cleveland’s Midtown. Newley remodeled 2 Bedroom unit with second floor office feature hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen, bathroom and light fixtures. The open floor plan on the first floor offers and abundance of space with tons of natural light through the bay windows. You will love living so close to work or school with easy access to Cleveland State, University Hospitals, the Cleveland Clinic and Downtown!

Vouchers NOT accepted.

Leasing Agent: Jennifer
To schedule a showing or for more information, please TEXT 216-395-4039

Go to www.gm-mgt.com/vacancies to apply today!

(RLNE5694297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4122 Chester Avenue #15 Unit#15 have any available units?
4122 Chester Avenue #15 Unit#15 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4122 Chester Avenue #15 Unit#15 currently offering any rent specials?
4122 Chester Avenue #15 Unit#15 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4122 Chester Avenue #15 Unit#15 pet-friendly?
No, 4122 Chester Avenue #15 Unit#15 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 4122 Chester Avenue #15 Unit#15 offer parking?
No, 4122 Chester Avenue #15 Unit#15 does not offer parking.
Does 4122 Chester Avenue #15 Unit#15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4122 Chester Avenue #15 Unit#15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4122 Chester Avenue #15 Unit#15 have a pool?
No, 4122 Chester Avenue #15 Unit#15 does not have a pool.
Does 4122 Chester Avenue #15 Unit#15 have accessible units?
No, 4122 Chester Avenue #15 Unit#15 does not have accessible units.
Does 4122 Chester Avenue #15 Unit#15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4122 Chester Avenue #15 Unit#15 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4122 Chester Avenue #15 Unit#15 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4122 Chester Avenue #15 Unit#15 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4122 Chester Avenue #15 Unit#15?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd
Cleveland, OH 44120
Lake West Apartments
10507 Lake Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44102
Iconic Living at The 9
2017 E 9th St
Cleveland, OH 44115
Bridgeview
1300 W 9th St
Cleveland, OH 44113
The Athlon
1118 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44115
Residences at Cornerstone
18231 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44112
Wagner Awning Building
2658 Scranton Road
Cleveland, OH 44113
Uptown South
11474 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44106

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OH
Strongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
Ohio CityEdgewaterDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity