4122 Chester Avenue #15 Unit#15

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Rare opportunity to rent a remodeled townhome in the heart of Cleveland’s Midtown! - Rare opportunity to rent a remodeled townhome in the heart of Cleveland’s Midtown. Newley remodeled 2 Bedroom unit with second floor office feature hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen, bathroom and light fixtures. The open floor plan on the first floor offers and abundance of space with tons of natural light through the bay windows. You will love living so close to work or school with easy access to Cleveland State, University Hospitals, the Cleveland Clinic and Downtown!



Vouchers NOT accepted.



Leasing Agent: Jennifer

To schedule a showing or for more information, please TEXT 216-395-4039



Go to www.gm-mgt.com/vacancies to apply today!



(RLNE5694297)