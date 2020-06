Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Immaculate 2 bed 2 full bath condo in the ''Grand Arcade''. Live in the Warehouse District and enjoy all the city has to offer. Updated kitchen with gorgeous maple cabinets and full backslash, top of the line granite counters with large island and all NEW stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors thru out dining room and living room accented with a full floor to ceiling brick wall and beamed ceilings.. Lower level features all brand new carpeting and 2 bedrooms with ample closets and full baths. New walk in shower being installed in master bedroom. In suite laundry room with new washer and dryer. Beautiful spiral staircase leads to your own personal roof top deck that over looks downtown Cleveland. If you're looking to relax and entertain in luxury ….this is your spot ! What a pleasure to show !!!