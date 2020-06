Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Home for Sale -Not for Rent - No Credit Check - 3469 E 50th St, Cleveland, OH 44127 2 beds 1 bath 2,400 sqft

This is a big ole house in need of some cleaning and repairs. If you would like to own a home this is for sale for $2000 down and $300 a month. We will make you a direct loan and you will be the deeded owner of the property.

If you have the down payment text me at 512 975 9238 with the address and I will call you with access instructions and details. I have a couple of others in the area.



(RLNE3506234)