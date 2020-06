Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / kitcustersold@gmail.com. with any questions or offers. - If you are looking to be in the heart of all Cleveland has to offer, come check out this beautiful apartment! The living room is stunning with beautiful hardwood floors and beautiful windows, that allow in lots of natural light. The modern kitchen includes all appliances with central air! All basic utilities are included in the rent, you only pay electric and plenty of heated garage parking spaces available to rent as well. The apartment has it's own individual hot water tank. Experience all of the sites of our great city at this wonderful location! This home is near CSU & St Vincent Charity Hospital. Call for your private showing today!