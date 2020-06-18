19003 Cherokee Avenue - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Cash/Finance purchase $74,999 OR - Rental Agreement at $800 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years. Please note that this IS NOT RENT TO OWN. We are not accepting straight rentals at this time. **Please also note - this property is listed on the MLS** Please email for details! Please be sure to leave your full name, phone number, and your email address

Cash/Finance purchase $74,999 OR - Rental Agreement at $800 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years. Please note that this IS NOT RENT TO OWN. We are not accepting straight rentals at this time. **Please also note - this property is listed on the MLS** Please email for details! Please be sure to leave your full name, phone number, and your email address