19003 Cherokee Avenue - 1
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:39 PM

19003 Cherokee Avenue - 1

19003 Cherokee Avenue · (303) 867-9915
19003 Cherokee Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44119
Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1138 sqft

Cash/Finance purchase $74,999 OR - Rental Agreement at $800 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years. Please note that this IS NOT RENT TO OWN. We are not accepting straight rentals at this time. **Please also note - this property is listed on the MLS** Please email for details! Please be sure to leave your full name, phone number, and your email address
Cash/Finance purchase $74,999 OR - Rental Agreement at $800 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years. Please note that this IS NOT RENT TO OWN. We are not accepting straight rentals at this time. **Please also note - this property is listed on the MLS** Please email for details! Please be sure to leave your full name, phone number, and your email address

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19003 Cherokee Avenue - 1 have any available units?
19003 Cherokee Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 19003 Cherokee Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
19003 Cherokee Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19003 Cherokee Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 19003 Cherokee Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 19003 Cherokee Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 19003 Cherokee Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 19003 Cherokee Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19003 Cherokee Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19003 Cherokee Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 19003 Cherokee Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 19003 Cherokee Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 19003 Cherokee Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 19003 Cherokee Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19003 Cherokee Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19003 Cherokee Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 19003 Cherokee Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
