Last updated October 19 2019 at 2:58 PM

1830 East 87th Street

1830 East 87th Street · (866) 861-4761
Location

1830 East 87th Street, Cleveland, OH 44106
Hough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
~~Relax in this renovated 1 bedroom apartment located in a peaceful well-located neighborhood! Apartment comes equipped with stove and refrigerator and on-site laundry. Located within walking distance of Cleveland Clinic and near University Circle and public transportation. This neighborhood is exploding with new shops - supermarkets, restaurants and dining all within walking distance. Studio apartments are also available for $550. Rent includes utilities - water, trash, gas, etc. There is a $50 non-refundable application fee. A Background, Credit and Eviction History check are done for every tenant over 18 years of age. This apartment is not Section 8 approved.
FASS Real Estate Services

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 East 87th Street have any available units?
1830 East 87th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, OH.
What amenities does 1830 East 87th Street have?
Some of 1830 East 87th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 East 87th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1830 East 87th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 East 87th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1830 East 87th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 1830 East 87th Street offer parking?
No, 1830 East 87th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1830 East 87th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1830 East 87th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 East 87th Street have a pool?
No, 1830 East 87th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1830 East 87th Street have accessible units?
No, 1830 East 87th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 East 87th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1830 East 87th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1830 East 87th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1830 East 87th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
