1830 East 87th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated carpet range refrigerator

~~Relax in this renovated 1 bedroom apartment located in a peaceful well-located neighborhood! Apartment comes equipped with stove and refrigerator and on-site laundry. Located within walking distance of Cleveland Clinic and near University Circle and public transportation. This neighborhood is exploding with new shops - supermarkets, restaurants and dining all within walking distance. Studio apartments are also available for $550. Rent includes utilities - water, trash, gas, etc. There is a $50 non-refundable application fee. A Background, Credit and Eviction History check are done for every tenant over 18 years of age. This apartment is not Section 8 approved.

FASS Real Estate Services