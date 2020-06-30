All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated July 9 2020 at 5:50 PM

17006 Holly Hill Drive

17006 Holly Hill Drive · (216) 208-8127
Location

17006 Holly Hill Drive, Cleveland, OH 44128
Lee - Miles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1114 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To schedule a showing, click the link below
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1951831?source=iframe&companyID=20461

Fresh and updated this home has Kitchen with eat-in area.
New Carpet throughout!
Living Room.
2 Bedrooms on 1st floor
Updated full bath with tub/shower.
2nd floor offers a large bedroom!
Large basement with extra 1/2 Bath!
Plenty of storage.
Laundry hook-up
Back patio
New Windows!
2-car garage.
NOT Sec. 8 Approved
For more information, email sharon@iip-management.com
OR Call/text 216-310-6116

Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17006 Holly Hill Drive have any available units?
17006 Holly Hill Drive has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 17006 Holly Hill Drive have?
Some of 17006 Holly Hill Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17006 Holly Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17006 Holly Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17006 Holly Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17006 Holly Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17006 Holly Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17006 Holly Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 17006 Holly Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17006 Holly Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17006 Holly Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 17006 Holly Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17006 Holly Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 17006 Holly Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17006 Holly Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17006 Holly Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
