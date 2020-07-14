All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated June 19 2020 at 3:32 PM

1403 Lindazzo Ave

1403 Lindazzo Ave · (216) 798-4100
Location

1403 Lindazzo Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114
Avenue District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2099 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
media room
Live amongst high rises; be part of the city’s heartbeat in a light-filled corner townhome boasting a unique address! In an urban market filled with small condos, here you have your own space, privacy and comfort starting with an attached (private) two car garage all the way up to a (private) roof deck overlooking the city landscape. Close to the Financial District where you get a sense of residential living; not far from the action and activity of the Warehouse or Theater Districts. Affordable and in great condition, this home is finished with neutral finishes throughout and will accommodate any decor. The open living space is anchored by the kitchen and island with bar seating highlighted by stainless appliances, granite counters. A wall of windows banks the entire living level. The third level serves the master and guest suites then up to the roof deck for sun and sunsets through the skyline. The ground floor offers another bedroom suite with attached full bath– this flex space can serve any purpose you prefer. Convenience is coupled with value as nearby constriction is offering half the space & amenities for the same price. #BuyBetter and smarter. Live in close proximity to all these destinations: Public Square/ Hingetown/ The Flats/ Asian Town Center/ Edgewater Beach/ Cleveland Clinic & University Hospital main campuses are a 30 min commute on the Euclid Ave [RTA] HealthLine Route which runs every 15 minutes. This location is an AMAZING place to call home! Also for SALE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 Lindazzo Ave have any available units?
1403 Lindazzo Ave has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1403 Lindazzo Ave have?
Some of 1403 Lindazzo Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1403 Lindazzo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1403 Lindazzo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 Lindazzo Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1403 Lindazzo Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 1403 Lindazzo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1403 Lindazzo Ave offers parking.
Does 1403 Lindazzo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1403 Lindazzo Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 Lindazzo Ave have a pool?
No, 1403 Lindazzo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1403 Lindazzo Ave have accessible units?
No, 1403 Lindazzo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 Lindazzo Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1403 Lindazzo Ave has units with dishwashers.
