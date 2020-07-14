1403 Lindazzo Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest suite media room

Live amongst high rises; be part of the city’s heartbeat in a light-filled corner townhome boasting a unique address! In an urban market filled with small condos, here you have your own space, privacy and comfort starting with an attached (private) two car garage all the way up to a (private) roof deck overlooking the city landscape. Close to the Financial District where you get a sense of residential living; not far from the action and activity of the Warehouse or Theater Districts. Affordable and in great condition, this home is finished with neutral finishes throughout and will accommodate any decor. The open living space is anchored by the kitchen and island with bar seating highlighted by stainless appliances, granite counters. A wall of windows banks the entire living level. The third level serves the master and guest suites then up to the roof deck for sun and sunsets through the skyline. The ground floor offers another bedroom suite with attached full bath– this flex space can serve any purpose you prefer. Convenience is coupled with value as nearby constriction is offering half the space & amenities for the same price. #BuyBetter and smarter. Live in close proximity to all these destinations: Public Square/ Hingetown/ The Flats/ Asian Town Center/ Edgewater Beach/ Cleveland Clinic & University Hospital main campuses are a 30 min commute on the Euclid Ave [RTA] HealthLine Route which runs every 15 minutes. This location is an AMAZING place to call home! Also for SALE.