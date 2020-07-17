All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like 13818 Melzer Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
13818 Melzer Avenue
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:47 PM

13818 Melzer Avenue

13818 Melzer Avenue · (216) 208-6565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

13818 Melzer Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44120
Mount Pleasant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$975

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1539 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
key fob access
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing.

Section 8: NOT Accepted
EDEN: NOT Accepted

CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

This home features: CONVENIENCE - Keyless entry, motion sensors, and thermostat controls that can all be monitored from your smart phone! PARKING Detached 2-car garage. PRIVACY – Window coverings. LAUNDRY – Laundry Hookups. UPDATES – New flooring. Updated kitchen and bathroom. BONUS - Covered front porch. Partially finished basement. Finished attic. 1 Full bathroom and 1 half bath. Central heat. Central AC. Large kitchen. APPLIANCES – Tenant provides appliances.

UTILITIES – Landlord pays trash. Tenant must put gas and electric in their name. Tenant pays water and sewer utilities through the tenant rent portal. Tenants are responsible for landscape upkeep, snow removal, and compliance with city ordinances.

DEPOSIT: Is the same as the rent amount, depending on credit worthiness.

APPLICATION: Only on our Krch Realty website! $45 fee per adult. All adults must be included on the application and will be lease-holding residents. All minor occupant names and birthday must be provided for rental registration purposes. www.216Rents.com

QUALIFICATIONS: No evictions in the last 3 years, or multiple previous evictions. No pending evictions/lockouts on current home. No unpaid phone bill, or balances to previous landlords. No unpaid gas or electric bills, or utilities currently in collections without full payoff. No felony convictions or pending charges relating to: drugs, theft, violent offenses, or sexual offenses. Other negative items, or poor credit history may result in acceptance with a higher refundable deposit. INCOME – Household income (all adults) must be at least 2 ½ times the rent (Gross income - before deductions).

PETS: You must disclose any animals that will live on the property. Limit 2 pets unless agreed upon in writing. Pet deposit $350 per animal.

AVOID SCAMS!: Krch Realty will NOT ask you to wire funds, ever! We will NOT ask you to complete an application anywhere other than our property management website (links should always end up on OUR website), and the application will display our logo, and is serviced through “Propertyware”. If you receive TEXT communications, be sure you call our main office before applying or sending funds to an unknown source 216.201.9114. Self-showing is through Rently, which is a 3rd party provider that will give you access to tour the home. Rently can direct you to our website for applications. When we update our pricing or property advertisement, it will update on all legitimate sites. We do not advertise on Craigslist!

MANAGEMENT: Krch Realty
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13818 Melzer Avenue have any available units?
13818 Melzer Avenue has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 13818 Melzer Avenue have?
Some of 13818 Melzer Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13818 Melzer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13818 Melzer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13818 Melzer Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13818 Melzer Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13818 Melzer Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13818 Melzer Avenue offers parking.
Does 13818 Melzer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13818 Melzer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13818 Melzer Avenue have a pool?
No, 13818 Melzer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13818 Melzer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13818 Melzer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13818 Melzer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13818 Melzer Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 13818 Melzer Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bridgeview
1300 W 9th St
Cleveland, OH 44113
Perry Payne Building
740 W Superior Ave
Cleveland, OH 44113
Creswell
1220 Huron Rd
Cleveland, OH 44115
Circle 118
1599 E 118th St
Cleveland, OH 44106
The Season at Perk Park
1120 Chester Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44115
Church + State
2818 Church Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44113
The Shoreline
5455 N Marginal Rd
Cleveland, OH 44114
Uptown West
11401 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44106

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHParma, OHShaker Heights, OHLakewood, OH
North Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLorain, OHStow, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHBrunswick, OHElyria, OHWestlake, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
TremontOhio CityDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity