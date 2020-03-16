All apartments in Cleveland
1370 West 111th Street
1370 West 111th Street

1370 West 111th Street
Location

1370 West 111th Street, Cleveland, OH 44102
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1368 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! WE DO NOT POST OUR ADS ON CRAIGSLIST! NEVER WIRE FUNDS TO AN UNKNOWN PERSON! IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT A PROPERTY, PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE DIRECTLY AT 888-396-1194

You don't want to miss this fully rehabbed unit in Cleveland! This unit features a remodeled kitchen and bath, restored hardwood floors, and an open and spacious floor plan. Located just off Detroit, you'll be close to shopping, restaurants, and nightlife. The unit is close to Lake Erie and Edgewater Park and just a short drive to downtown Cleveland.

Apply today at www.gm-mgt.com/vacancies!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $29, Security Deposit: $1,100
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1370 West 111th Street have any available units?
1370 West 111th Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1370 West 111th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1370 West 111th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1370 West 111th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1370 West 111th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 1370 West 111th Street offer parking?
No, 1370 West 111th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1370 West 111th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1370 West 111th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1370 West 111th Street have a pool?
No, 1370 West 111th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1370 West 111th Street have accessible units?
No, 1370 West 111th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1370 West 111th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1370 West 111th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1370 West 111th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1370 West 111th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
