Cleveland, OH
1362 West 59th St
Last updated June 5 2020 at 5:01 PM

1362 West 59th St

1362 West 59th Street · (440) 346-0929
Cleveland
Detroit - Shoreway
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Location

1362 West 59th Street, Cleveland, OH 44102
Detroit - Shoreway

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Lower · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
media room
Gordon Square 2-family rental home built in 1900 in a thriving, vibrant, diverse and walkable neighborhood. This newly remodeled lower unit features 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom with new kitchen, new appliances, central air conditioning, full front porch, back porch off of the kitchen, and basement with washer/dryer and lockable storage room. Newly refinished original hardwood floors, original wood trim, and original windows that allow tons of natural light. Steps to Herman Park and the Gordon Square Arts District with dozens of restaurants (Il Rione, Happy Dog, Flight, Ninja City, Astoria, Banter, Sweet Moses, etc.), theaters (Capitol, Cleveland Public Theater, Near West Theater, 78th Street Studio etc.). Less than 2 /3 mile from Edgewater Park and 2 blocks from the Cleveland Lakefront Bikeway. Less than 2 miles to downtown Cleveland. Tenants pay gas/electric/internet. In unit laundry included. Plenty of off-street parking. This property will not last, set up a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1362 West 59th St have any available units?
1362 West 59th St has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1362 West 59th St have?
Some of 1362 West 59th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1362 West 59th St currently offering any rent specials?
1362 West 59th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1362 West 59th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1362 West 59th St is pet friendly.
Does 1362 West 59th St offer parking?
Yes, 1362 West 59th St does offer parking.
Does 1362 West 59th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1362 West 59th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1362 West 59th St have a pool?
No, 1362 West 59th St does not have a pool.
Does 1362 West 59th St have accessible units?
No, 1362 West 59th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1362 West 59th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1362 West 59th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1362 West 59th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1362 West 59th St has units with air conditioning.
