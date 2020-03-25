All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:17 PM

12617 Griffing Avenue - 1

12617 Griffing Avenue · (234) 901-3932
Location

12617 Griffing Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44120
Buckeye - Shaker

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Newly renovated units in the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood!
This downstairs unit is Section 8 ready for any interested applicant.

All freshly painted, this unit has a really cute and charming kitchen with new wood look vinyl flooring. The bedrooms are carpeted.
There are washer & dryer hookups in the basement, and off street parking in the rear of the building.
Tenant will supply their own appliances.

Monthly rent is $650 plus gas and electric. Owner pays for water/ sewer/ trash.
A security deposit equal to the first months rent will be required.

Section 8 eligible
No Smoking lease
Pets considered on a case by case basis. If accepted, they will require an additional deposit.

This property is professionally managed by Southern Sky Realty. We run a credit, criminal and eviction check on all applicants aged 18 years and older and charge a non refundable $40 per person fee to do so. We do not approve evictions in the past 5 years.
To see our available listings, schedule a showing, or apply, please visit;
http://southernskyrealtycleveland.managebuilding.com

We adhere to all Fair Housing Laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12617 Griffing Avenue - 1 have any available units?
12617 Griffing Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, OH.
What amenities does 12617 Griffing Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 12617 Griffing Avenue - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12617 Griffing Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
12617 Griffing Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12617 Griffing Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 12617 Griffing Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 12617 Griffing Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 12617 Griffing Avenue - 1 does offer parking.
Does 12617 Griffing Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12617 Griffing Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12617 Griffing Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 12617 Griffing Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 12617 Griffing Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 12617 Griffing Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 12617 Griffing Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12617 Griffing Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12617 Griffing Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12617 Griffing Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
